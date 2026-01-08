Drake and Birdie Golf Co. Bridges the Gap Between Play and Performance with New Line of Equipment for Toddlers

Premium Toddler Putter Toddler Stand Bag

Drake and Birdie Golf Co launches premium, ergonomically designed gear for ages 2–5, prioritizing proper mechanics and family time over traditional plastic toys

NUNICA, MI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drake and Birdie Golf Co., a family-founded golf equipment company, announced the launch of its premier collection specifically engineered for the youngest generation of golfers. Founded on the principle of "more green time, less screen time," the Michigan-based company is introducing a premium modern-style kids putter and ultra-lightweight stand bags designed to give toddlers aged 2 to 5 a genuine, frustration-free introduction to the sport.While the junior golf market has traditionally relied on "cut-down" adult clubs or plastic toys, Drake and Birdie Golf Co. has taken a different approach: engineering equipment from the ground up for the unique ergonomics of a toddler. The company’s flagship product, a precision-milled stainless steel toddler putter , features a matte black shaft and a junior-sized grip, mirroring the aesthetics and feel of professional-grade equipment while remaining light enough for a three-year-old to handle with proper form.“We started this journey when we couldn’t find a functional, properly weighted putter for our own daughter,” said Justin and Kyleigh, Founders of Drake and Birdie Golf Co. “Most options were either plastic toys or junior clubs that were still too heavy for a toddler’s developing bodies. Our mission is to remove the barriers of entry for young families by providing gear that builds confidence rather than frustration.”The brand’s philosophy centers on the idea that "every moment is a birdie in the making." By focusing on the 30” to 44” height range, Drake and Birdie ensures that children can develop proper posture and mechanics without "choking down" on oversized clubs. This dedication to ergonomics extends to their new ultra-lightweight toddler stand bag , which weighs just over two pounds and features a dual-strap system to encourage independence on the course.Beyond equipment, Drake and Birdie Golf Co. aims to serve as a resource for parents navigating the transition from the backyard to the practice green. Their "Our Story" initiative highlights the brand's commitment to creating lasting family memories through the game of golf, emphasizing accessibility and quality without the prohibitive costs often associated with premium sports gear.For more information regarding Drake and Birdie Golf Co., their design philosophy, and their full range of toddler-specific gear, please visit www.drakeandbirdiegolf.com About Drake and Birdie Golf Co.Based in small-town Michigan, Drake and Birdie Golf Co. is a family-run company dedicated to creating professional-grade golf equipment for toddlers. By blending real-world performance with kid-friendly specifications, the company provides the tools necessary for the next generation to fall in love with the game.

