Daniel Tucker of Klappenberger & Son Painting Celebrates 140+ Google Reviews and 4.7-Star Rating in Severna Park

Daniel Tucker - Severna Park Franchisee

Local painting contractor earns praise for quality, service, and commitment to Maryland homeowners

SEVERNA PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daniel Tucker, the local franchise owner of Klappenberger & Son Painting, is proud to announce a major milestone: 140+ verified Google reviews with an impressive 4.7-star average rating. Based in Severna Park, Maryland, Tucker and his team have become a trusted choice for interior and exterior painting services among homeowners and property managers throughout Anne Arundel County.This recognition reflects years of dedication to craftsmanship, reliability, and community trust—qualities that have set Klappenberger & Son apart in the local home services industry.“Each review represents a satisfied homeowner who took the time to share their experience,” said Tucker. “We’re grateful for the support from the Severna Park community and remain committed to providing top-tier service on every project.”Klappenberger & Son has built its reputation by offering professional painting services backed by expert knowledge, fair pricing, and strong communication. Daniel Tucker, who leads the Maryland franchise, is known for hands-on leadership and a customer-first approach. With services ranging from residential repaints to light carpentry and cabinet refinishing, the company continues to expand through referrals and repeat business.For more information or to request a quote, visit https://klappenbergerandson.com. About Klappenberger & SonFounded in 1989, Klappenberger & Son delivers expert painting and handyman services with a focus on professionalism and customer satisfaction. With locations across the East Coast, the company combines industry experience with franchise support systems designed for long-term success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.