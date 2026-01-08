Soul Housing Enters 2026 with New Leadership to Advance Dignity-Centered Care

Soul Housing Company Logo

Executive and program leadership alignment reinforces operational clarity and coordinated services, including intake and housing navigation

As we move into 2026, Soul Housing is dedicated to building systems that follow people through recovery, rather than handing them off between disconnected programs.” — Casey Reinholtz, CEO of Soul Housing

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Building on a year of transition and learning, Soul Housing recuperative care has announced a new leadership team and revised structure for 2026 as part of its continued commitment to people-first care. These updates reflect Soul Housing’s focus on ensuring that roles, expertise, and priorities are carefully harmonized as the organization moves forward in the new year.As part of this restructuring, Casey Reinholtz will serve exclusively as Chief Executive Officer, stepping away from the dual CEO/COO role to concentrate on long-term strategy, organizational health, external relationships, and mission integrity. With deep lived experience and a background shaped by military service, Reinholtz approaches leadership understanding both the systems and the operational discipline required to run complex, regulated care environments.“Stability does not happen through a single intervention. It happens when care is sequenced, coordinated, and carried forward over time,” Reinholtz said. “As we move into 2026, Soul Housing is dedicated to building systems that follow people through recovery, rather than handing them off between disconnected programs, and this new structure allows us to focus on that process with precision and intention.”To support this next-phase model, Mike Moyal has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer, overseeing day-to-day operations, internal systems, and cross-site execution. Moyal grounds his operational leadership in years of experience providing food services to Californians facing homelessness. This change enables a clearer division of responsibility between strategy and operations management.Completing the executive team is Philip Yhelzon, Chief Financial Officer, who oversees long-term sustainability. Yhelzon draws on a career rooted in public-sector finance, with extensive experience ensuring accountability across government-funded institutions. His role provides continuity and steady stewardship as Soul Housing aligns responsibilities and priorities over the next year.Soul Housing also announced Marina Brodetsky as Head of Marketing and Intake. In this role, Brodetsky will lead intake operations, hospital relationships, and outreach partnerships with a strong emphasis on clarity and dignity for participants navigating medically complex transitions.Brodetsky brings strategic cohesion to messaging, workflows, and partner education. Her work will support clear communication with hospital partners while ensuring intake processes reflect the organization’s people-first values.Crucially, at the end of 2025, Soul Housing announced both the promotion of Marcel Winchester to Housing Director and Veronica L. Lemos to Housing Navigation Supervisor. Winchester previously served as a transition specialist, leveraging a background in case management to guide practical, integrity-driven placement support. Meanwhile, in her previous role as Community Program Manager, Lemos worked closely with Los Angelenos experiencing homelessness through mental health programming, which informs her participant-centered approach.“With the establishment of the new Housing Department, we are focused on preparing participants for lasting housing success,” Winchester said. “Through education, structure, and clear guidance, we are working to support safe transitions and long-term housing retention.”In response to increasingly complex housing conditions across Southern California, Winchester and Lemos are also building out their team to better support participants as they pursue appropriate next-step placements."No two participants' housing goals are the same,” Lemos said. “That's why moving forward, our team is expanding and committed to giving the participants that one-on-one time required for them to have a housing plan that will meet their needs."With its new framework in place, Soul Housing is anchored in operational resilience, measured growth, and sustained program viability. The organization views this moment as foundational, reinforcing the internal conditions that support collaboration across partners, policymakers, and communities.As Soul Housing enters 2026, this realignment reflects an ongoing commitment to responsible stewardship in service of medically vulnerable individuals.About Soul HousingFounded in 2016, Soul Housing provides short-term, medically supported housing for individuals with nowhere safe to heal. With 24/7 clinical staffing, behavioral health services, and a proven care advocacy model, Soul Housing recuperative care services specializes in stabilizing high-acuity participants who do not require hospitalization but need more than shelter. Its recovery-centered environments emphasize structure, security, and human dignity by meeting people where they are while helping them move forward.

