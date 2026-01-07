January 6, 2026 - Notice: The 2026 Annual Company Renewal Invoices were emailed on Monday, January 5, 2026.

Notice: The 2026 Annual Company Renewal Invoices were emailed on Monday, January 5, 2026. The invoices are not available on the Division’s Online Service Portal at this time.

You may view and pay your annual renewal invoice using the Pay State Invoice Service on Sircon.com. If you do not have a Sircon.com account, and you need a copy of your invoice, you can email invoices@doi.nv.gov.

If you wish to pay your annual renewal fee electronically, please also ask for the Division’s Incoming Funds Notification (IFN) Form, which will include instructions for submitting an electronic payment to the Division. You may also mail a check directly to the Division.