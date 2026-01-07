ExpertPipe Rooter Plumbing Expands to Indianapolis with Launch of ExpertPipe Indy

ExpertPipe Indy Service Manager

ExpertPipe Rooter expands into Indianapolis with the launch of ExpertPipe Indy, bringing licensed, honest plumbing services to Indy and Carmel homeowners.

CARMEL, IN, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExpertPipe Rooter, a trusted and highly rated plumbing and drain service company known for its transparent pricing and customer-first approach, has officially expanded into Central Indiana with the launch of ExpertPipe Indy, now serving Indianapolis, Carmel, and surrounding Northside communities. The new operation officially launched on September 1 and is fully licensed, insured, and equipped to provide professional residential plumbing services throughout the region.

The expansion is led by Boris Gringauz, Managing Partner and Service Manager of ExpertPipe. Gringauz is originally from Carmel, Indiana, and a graduate of Carmel High School and Butler University. After building and scaling a successful plumbing and drain operation in Cleveland, Ohio, he is bringing the same service model back to his hometown with the launch of ExpertPipe Indy.

Before entering the plumbing industry, Gringauz built a strong background in construction, real estate, and hands-on property rehabilitation, working directly with trades across hundreds of residential projects. That experience shaped his belief that skilled trades — particularly plumbing — are not only essential services but represent the future of sustainable, local business.

“The trades are the backbone of our communities,” said Gringauz. “Plumbing isn’t going anywhere. Homes still need water heaters, drain lines still clog, and infrastructure still needs knowledgeable professionals. ExpertPipe Indy is built on the idea that homeowners deserve accurate information, honest diagnostics, and real solutions — not pressure sales or confusion.”

ExpertPipe Indy provides a full range of residential plumbing services, including drain cleaning and snaking, hydro jetting, water heater repair and replacement for gas, electric, and tankless systems, sump pump installation and repair, water softeners, sewer camera inspections, and emergency plumbing services. The company uses advanced diagnostic tools such as professional video camera inspections and commercial-grade drain equipment to properly identify problems and avoid unnecessary or oversized repairs.

As more homeowners search online for a plumber near me, Indianapolis plumber, or Carmel water heater replacement, ExpertPipe Indy aims to stand out by offering clarity and education throughout the service process. Technicians take time to explain findings, show camera footage when applicable, and walk customers through repair versus replacement options.

“Not every plumbing issue needs a full replacement,” Gringauz added. “Sometimes a water heater can be repaired. Sometimes a drain line can be cleared without excavation. Our job is to explain what’s actually happening so customers can make informed decisions that fit their home and budget.”

The launch of ExpertPipe Indy comes as many homeowners report frustration with rising costs, unclear pricing, and aggressive upselling practices within the home services industry. ExpertPipe Indy positions itself as a local, owner-operated plumbing company focused on long-term relationships, second opinions, and practical solutions backed by real field experience. Indiana Plumbing License #C052500055

The company proudly serves Indianapolis, Carmel, Fishers, Zionsville, Westfield, Noblesville, Meridian Hills, and surrounding Central Indiana communities. With fast response times, clear communication, and a strong commitment to honest service, ExpertPipe Indy is designed to be the go-to option for homeowners seeking reliable plumbing help without unnecessary pressure.

ExpertPipe Indy is now accepting service calls and consultations. Homeowners looking for trusted plumbing services, water heater repairs, drain cleaning, or emergency plumbing can call or text (317) 731-3028 to schedule service or request an evaluation.

