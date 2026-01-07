Top-5 Apple Podcasts Management Show Helps Audiences Untangle Business and Culture

We Fixed It, You're Welcome Show Graphic We Fixed It, You're Welcome

We Fixed It, You’re Welcome Announces January 20 Return for Season Three.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Fixed It, You’re Welcome, the fast-growing podcast examining how business decisions intersect with culture, has wrapped its second season and announced the launch of Season Three on January 20, 2026.

Since debuting in late 2024, We Fixed It, You’re Welcome has steadily expanded its audience, ranking in the Top 5 Management podcasts on Apple Podcasts and in the Top 100 shows overall out of more than two million. The show has gained recognition for helping listeners understand not just what companies do, but why those decisions resonate or fail once they reach the public.

Season Two reinforced the podcast’s reputation for timely, context-driven conversations that meet cultural moments as they are unfolding. Highlights included an in-depth discussion of Disney+ with Michael Cerda, one of the platform’s creators, an episode recorded during the Sydney Sweeney–American Eagle controversy as guest Lola Bakare was emerging as a subject-matter expert quoted in Forbes, Ad Age, and other outlets, and a fan-favorite episode in which the panel unboxed a Labubu on air, using the moment to examine consumer behavior, brand symbolism, and cultural meaning.

The show has also begun shaping its own language, with its panel of “fearless fixers” coining phrases such as “culture shrug” as shorthand for large-scale business bets that pass through the culture without leaving a meaningful impression.

"I conceptualized this show as looking at big companies in trouble and thinking we could do a better job of fixing them,” said We Fixed It, You’re Welcome creator and host Aaron Wolpoff. “What’s become equally interesting is examining the cultural ripple effects that follow those moments, which new listeners really connect with."

While categorically a business show, each episode now strikes a balance between business and culture, bringing together broad perspectives from marketing, operations, people, and brand leadership, and using plainspoken analysis and humor to unpack high-profile brand moments and cultural flashpoints.

As the show prepares to return for its third season, We Fixed It, You’re Welcome continues to carve out a distinct lane by blending sharp business critique with cultural awareness and levity, offering audiences a clearer way to engage with complex and often controversial brand moments.

All archived episodes from Seasons One and Two are available to stream at wefixeditpod.com. New episodes will release weekly beginning January 20.

About We Fixed It, You’re Welcome

Launched in late 2024, We Fixed It, You’re Welcome is a business and culture podcast that examines brand decisions, controversies, and inflection points through a multidisciplinary lens. Hosted by marketing strategist Aaron Wolpoff, the panel show explores what went wrong, why it mattered, and how it could have been approached differently.

