AG Hilgers Claims Victory as New Federal Dietary Guidelines Reject Push to Demote Beef

Lincoln — Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers today announced a major policy victory for the State of Nebraska following the release of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans, 2025–2030. The final guidelines reject proposals to move beef and other animal-based proteins to the bottom of the federal government’s protein priority list.

In February 2025, Nebraska led 23 States in filing a comment letter supporting the importance of beef to a well-rounded and protein-rich diet. A committee of Biden-Harris appointees recommended that beans, peas, and lentils should be listed as the best source of protein, with meat, poultry, and eggs moved to last on the list. Today, the Trump Administration—agreeing with the Nebraska-led coalition—soundly rejected that radical proposal.

“This is a clear win for Nebraska, for common sense, and for science,” said Attorney General Hilgers. “The federal government ultimately agreed with what we said all along: animal-based proteins like beef play a critical role in a healthy diet and should not be sidelined by ideological or unproven theories. We are pleased that the final guidelines listened to the states and the evidence.”

The new guidelines maintain meat, poultry, eggs, and seafood as core components of the protein foods group and do not reorder protein sources to place red meat last. They also emphasize adequate protein intake across life stages and acknowledge the unique nutritional benefits of animal-based proteins. The benefits of animal-based proteins, like beef, for a healthy diet are well known. No other food has as much protein, calorie for calorie, as beef and other meats. Sufficient protein consumption is linked to satiety, proper childhood development, combating anemia, and building and maintaining muscle. Beef is also an excellent source of micronutrients, which contribute to metabolic functioning, cognitive development, and hormone regulation.

“This outcome matters for Nebraska families, Nebraska ranchers, and consumers nationwide,” Hilgers added. “Our coalition made clear that downplaying beef would have ignored decades of nutritional science and harmed vulnerable populations who rely on nutrient-dense foods. The Administration’s decision not to demote red meat reflects a course correction in the right direction.”

Nebraska was proud to lead a multistate coalition advocating for science-based dietary guidance and will continue to stand up for policies that respect both evidence and the livelihoods of Nebraskans.

Joining Nebraska Attorney General Hilgers on the comment were attorneys general from the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.