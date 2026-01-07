Architectural Masterpiece by Thomas Schoos Debuts at $36,888,888 in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Listed by Jimmy Heckenberg at Rodeo Realty rising high above the city with commanding skyline and city views, an extraordinary modern estate has come to market at 1140 Summit Drive, offering a rare combination of architectural significance, privacy, and true family livability in the heart of Beverly Hills proper.

Priced at $36,888,888, the residence spans approximately 11,852 square feet and features six bedrooms and eight bathrooms, thoughtfully designed to meet the expectations of the world’s most discerning buyers while functioning seamlessly as a primary residence.

Designed by acclaimed architect Thomas Schoos, the estate is a masterclass in discipline, proportion, and permanence. A gated half-moon driveway sets a grand yet graceful tone upon arrival, offering both an elegant approach for guests and direct access to an expansive subterranean garage accommodating eight or more vehicles — a rare amenity that prioritizes convenience without compromising the home’s striking curb appeal.

Built with a full concrete and steel foundation, engineered lumber, and structural steel framing, the home delivers exceptional seismic integrity and long-term durability. High-performance systems and materials include fire-treated construction, Starfire low-iron glass, custom Arcadia metal windows and doors, Mitsubishi VRF zoned climate control, Tesla solar integrated into a TPO roof, a comprehensive Crestron automation system, and a commercial-grade high-speed elevator — underscoring the estate’s commitment to innovation, comfort, and longevity.

Inside, dramatic architectural elements anchor the interiors, including a soaring 35-foot concrete feature wall and sculptural floating staircase. The main living level opens effortlessly to the outdoors through a striking 50-foot motorized sliding glass wall, creating a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience ideal for both everyday living and grand-scale entertaining. The chef’s kitchen is outfitted with custom Italian Snaidero cabinetry, a full Wolf, Sub-Zero, and Cove appliance suite, and a concealed catering kitchen designed to support refined entertaining without disrupting the main living spaces.

The lower level functions as a complete lifestyle destination, featuring a private screening room, entertainment and game lounge, multiple bars, wine room, guest or staff accommodations, and a fully equipped indoor-outdoor gym — all naturally lit and thoughtfully integrated. The primary suite serves as a serene retreat, highlighted by Italian porcelain finishes, a spa-level steam shower, refined fixtures, and a private morning bar. Secondary bedrooms and bathrooms are equally elevated, finished with designer stone, premium fittings, and intelligent Kohler systems throughout.

Outdoors, the estate transforms into a true family compound, offering lush lawns, a private sport court, and a multi-hole putting green — rare, usable outdoor amenities seldom found in hillside estates. A 55-foot quartz-finished infinity-edge pool and spa, expansive terraces with integrated heating and sound, and uninterrupted city views complete the experience.

Ideally located moments from the Beverly Hills Hotel and just minutes from the world-class shopping, dining, and cultural offerings of Rodeo Drive, 1140 Summit Drive represents a globally relevant standard of modern luxury — prestigious yet welcoming, powerful yet livable, and designed for both today and generations to come.

