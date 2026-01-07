One Year After Southern California Wildfires, Williams Rebuild Marks a Moment of Reflection, Progress, and Hope

Over the past year, Williams Rebuild has been working alongside 18 families in Altadena, guiding them through an all-in-one rebuilding process designed to simplify what is often one of the most overwhelming chapters a family can face. Williams Rebuild was created in response to wildfire devastation, drawing on nearly 30 years of Southern California homebuilding experience and hard-earned lessons from past disaster recovery efforts.

Southern California builder honors the emotional weight of the anniversary while supporting 18 multigenerational Altadena families on their path home

These aren’t just projects — these are people I grew up with, streets I know by heart, and families determined to stay rooted in this community.” — Patrice Quishenberry

ALTADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Southern California communities approach the one-year anniversary of last year’s devastating wildfires, Williams Rebuild is marking the moment with empathy for families still navigating loss — and with hope rooted in visible progress across burn zones in Altadena and beyond.Anniversaries of natural disasters can reopen wounds, especially for families still rebuilding their lives and homes. At the same time, they offer an opportunity to pause and acknowledge how far communities have come.Over the past year, Williams Rebuild has been working alongside 18 families in Altadena, guiding them through an all-in-one rebuilding process designed to simplify what is often one of the most overwhelming chapters a family can face. Each journey is different, but all share a common goal: returning home to the communities they love.“Anniversaries like this can be incredibly hard,” said Dan Faina, President of Williams Rebuild. “For many families, the loss is still very present. At the same time, we’re beginning to see tangible progress — plans approved, foundations prepared, homes taking shape. Our role is to meet families exactly where they are, whether that’s holding space for grief or helping them take the next step forward.”Williams Rebuild was created in response to wildfire devastation, drawing on nearly 30 years of Southern California homebuilding experience and hard-earned lessons from past disaster recovery efforts. Its one-stop, family-centered model brings design, permitting, construction, and guidance together under one roof — reducing friction, delays, and emotional strain for homeowners.For Patrice Quishenberry, Vice President of Williams Rebuild, the work is deeply personal. Raised in Altadena, she has been boots on the ground since the fires, connecting families with resources and walking alongside neighbors through every phase of rebuilding.“These aren’t just projects — these are people I grew up with, streets I know by heart, and families determined to stay rooted in this community,” said Quishenberry. “Rebuilding isn’t only about restoring structures. It’s about preserving identity, history, and connection. A year later, we’re seeing hope return — not all at once, but step by step.”One such example is the Lewis family, a multigenerational Altadena household rebuilding together after losing their home in the fire. Parents Anthony (Tony) and Lindsay Lewis — along with their three children — are navigating the process alongside Lindsey’s parents and Tony’s parents, who were also impacted. Their journey reflects both the layered challenges of wildfire recovery and the strength found in family support and shared resolve.As the anniversary approaches, Williams Rebuild emphasizes that recovery is not linear — and that there is no “right” timeline for healing. The company remains committed to serving as a steady, local partner for families rebuilding at their own pace.“Progress doesn’t erase loss,” added Faina. “But it does remind us why this work matters. Every home rebuilt represents a family choosing to stay, to return, and to invest again in the place they call home.”Williams Rebuild will continue its work throughout Altadena and neighboring communities, supporting families through design, permitting, and construction — and honoring both the weight of what was lost and the resilience that continues to define Southern California.ABOUT WILLIAMS REBUILDWilliams Rebuild is a Southern California homebuilding company dedicated to helping families recover after wildfire loss. Backed by nearly 30 years of experience through Williams & Watt Builders, the team provides an all-in-one, family-centered rebuilding approach — guiding homeowners from planning and permitting through construction and return home. With deep regional roots and boots-on-the-ground presence, Williams Rebuild is committed to restoring not just homes, but the communities that surround them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.