Tautoko Mai Team Rebuilds Confidence and Communication Impact in Tauranga

Tautoko Mai staff overcame presentation fears in a transformational workshop, rebuilding confidence to deliver vital messages on sexual harm prevention.

TAURANGA, BAY OF PLENTY, NEW ZEALAND, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eight staff from Tautoko Mai, a sexual harm and family violence protection agency, have completed a transformational communication and presenting workshop with Carly Shorter from Communicate Powerfully.

Their work requires them to speak with audiences ranging from Ministers and sector leaders to four-year-olds learning about body safety. Yet the team shared openly that they had "various levels of comfort and nerves" and felt they had "never had any training on this."

Their biggest fear wasn't the content of their message. It was being seen. "Looking like a dick in front of our peers" was a genuine concern. Many admitted they didn't always know the purpose of their message and were "operating on autopilot."

Facilitator Carly Shorter designed the workshop to meet the team exactly where they were. The session began with grounding conversations that created psychological safety, then quickly moved into authenticity, mindset, audience connection, and crafting messages people can actually hear.

The team responded immediately. They asked honest questions, brought their real scenarios into the room, and explored how to be confident without being polished or performative. Participants practiced delivering key messages, received feedback from peers, and learned to use nerves as fuel rather than obstacles.

The turning point came when participants realised how much mindset influenced confidence. Comments like "This is really good" and "I've got a toolkit now" signalled a shift. By the end of the day, the same people who said, "Hell no, I'm not presenting," stood at the front of the room feeling proud and capable.

One participant's words captured the outcome: "I used to be really confident, but little by little I lost who I was. The tools we now have are going to bring that confidence back. I have everything I need now to communicate powerfully."

The team left committed to practising together, aligning their messages, and using their new confidence to strengthen their mahi in the community. A follow-up message said it all: "The team loved it. Imagine how good we're going to be now that we've had training."

Communicate Powerfully continues to support professionals doing essential work across Aotearoa, helping them find their voice when it matters most.

For media enquiries or training enquiries: Carly Shorter - https://www.communicatepowerfully.com/

