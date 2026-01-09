Alisha Liston Announces the Expansion of Dreamland with her Newest Release Angelology

Behind the scenes of Alisha Liston's Angelology song cover photo shoot Alisha Liston

Known for her whimsical fairytale like lyrics and cinematic sound, Alisha’s back on the music scene with her new song, “Angelology”.

YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alisha Liston releases "Angelology" the first song in her upcoming EP, “Cirque du Seraphine” On her 16th birthday, Alisha released her first album, “ Dreamland ”. This collection of twelve (12) songs and additional bonus tracks tells the story of Lux; a weary child from the Elswyth kingdom who stumbles into this otherworldly terrain the people of Elswyth documented as Dreamland in hopes to find the cure to an unknown debilitating disease.There, Lux discovers all sorts of alluring creatures, floras, and regions. Fortunately for Lux, they were able to navigate Dreamland’s terrain and ultimately find a cure that could truly heal them.But the story of Dreamland is not over. Now, Alisha is working to expand the lore through new characters and adventures.Her upcoming EP, “Cirque du Seraphine,” releasing June 12, 2026 tells the story of Roo, a wounded angel from Dreamland’s ether, who’s run away to Elswyth’s traveling circus in hopes to fly again. The story begins as Roo wanders astray from Dreamland, and find themselves hiding in fear of the Guardians, known to capture any lost creature they finds on the wrong side of Elswyth’s walls. With no way back home, they take their chances on a friendly mechanical rabbit … following it’s path to the traveling circus of Elswyth - Cirque du Seraphine - which promises “the thrill of flight.”As Roo becomes accustomed to life at the circus, they find themselves chasing perfection in return for the audience’s cheers.With lyrics disguised as fairytales, “Angelology” serves as a turning point in Roo’s journey of finding their identify as an artist, a crossroads which each of us face at some point or another. Whether your “art” lies in your work, the way you dress, or the love you give to others, each of us must allow ourselves to be vulnerable enough to embrace our authenticity.As a cirque artist herself, Alisha wrote “Angelology” in parallel with choreographing her newest aerial rope act, which she plans to debut at the Magic In Motion Aerial Festival January 17-18, 2026.About Alisha ListonAlisha Liston is a teenage singer, songwriter, actress and cirque artist based in Southern California. Alisha released her first EP, “Beautiful Illusion” in August of 2021; her first album, “Dreamland,” in May of 2024 and her second EP, “Cirque du Seraphine” is coming soon in June 2026.Alisha’s love for exploring abstract fantastical motifs and her signature whimsical vivid lyrics make her music an otherworldly experience. She adores embracing the strange and fantastical in her work; using whimsical metaphors as storytelling components to visualize emotions and connect with her audience at a vulnerable level. She journals her growth and experiences through melodic poems and surreal metaphors, reminding us that our struggles are an important part of our journey and ourselves, as difficult as they may be.Alisha hopes for her music to bring comfort and encouragement, and above all provide a sense of unconditional love and belonging.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.