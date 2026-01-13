Built on the Ballfield, Not in the Boardroom: Dad-Coach Launches Patent-Pending Tee Sleeves™

Created by a travel baseball dad, Tee Sleeves™ helps teams protect batting tees, personalize gear, & reduce replacement costs amid rising youth sports expenses.

WARRENTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tee Sleeves™ , a new patent-pending sports accessories brand with broad market applications, was created not in a lab or corporate office, but on a youth baseball field.Born out of firsthand experience coaching a son’s travel baseball team, Tee Sleeves™ was developed after one of its founders noticed how quickly batting tees deteriorated from sun exposure, transportation, and daily use and how often families and teams were forced to replace them amid the rising cost of youth baseball and softball That experience revealed a simple but overlooked reality: parents invest thousands of dollars each year in equipment, lessons, and travel, yet the batting tee, one of the most frequently used training tools, remains largely unprotected.That observation led to the launch of Tee Sleeves™, a patent-pending protective and personalization sleeve system for batting tees, addressing a long-overlooked gap in the $150 million U.S. batting tee and training equipment market.Solving Two Problems Every Team Knows WellBatting tees are among the most widely used tools in baseball and softball training, yet they are routinely exposed to sun, rain, dirt, field abrasion, equipment-bag wear, and travel. All of which leads to cracking, fading, and premature replacement. At the same time, teams and players have had limited options to identify, personalize, or brand their training equipment.Tee Sleeves™ introduces a simple, durable solution to both challenges protecting the batting tee itself while adding a new layer of identity. The customizable surface of Tee Sleeves™ also creates a new opportunity for teams to recognize community supporters and fundraising partners in a clean, non-intrusive way.At its core, the product is guided by a straightforward idea captured in its tagline: “Protect Your Tee. Elevate Your Game.”Protection From the Elements and a Platform for IdentityTee Sleeves™ are designed to slip over and protect the stem of batting tees from environmental exposure, helping preserve material integrity, appearance, and usability over time. The sleeves also serve as a customization surface, allowing teams and players to display:• Team logos• Player names• Jersey numbers• School, league, or facility branding• Sponsorship fundraisersThis dual-function approach transforms a previously generic training tool into a protected, identifiable, and personalized asset.“Batting tees live on fields, in cages, and in equipment bags year-round,” said Cliff Krieg, co-founder of Tee Sleeves™. “We saw an opportunity to protect that investment while giving teams a clean, professional way to make their equipment their own.”“If you’re a parent in travel baseball or softball, you know how fast the costs add up: bats, gloves, bags, uniforms, lessons, tournament fees,” added Michael de Geus, co-founder of Tee Sleeves™. “A batting tee seems like a small thing until you’ve replaced it multiple times. Tee Sleeves™ is about protecting the investment families are already making, so players can stay focused on reps and development, not broken equipment.”With millions of batting tees already in circulation nationwide, Tee Sleeves™ integrates seamlessly into existing equipment ecosystems while opening the door to new personalization, merchandising, and branding opportunities.AvailabilityTee Sleeves™ is preparing for its expanded production and a 2026 rollout, with plans for team sales, facility partnerships, retail distribution, and custom-branded programs. Multiple colorways, materials, and logo options are available. The company also offers fundraising and give-back programs to support youth baseball and softball organizations.About Tee Sleeves™Tee Sleeves™ is a sports accessories company focused on protecting and personalizing everyday training equipment. Guided by its mission to “Protect Your Tee. Elevate Your Game.”, the company helps players, teams, and families get more value & pride from the tools they use every day.For more information, partnership inquiries, or media requests, visit www.TeeSleeves.com or contact info@teesleeves.com.

