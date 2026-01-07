myMeta Partners with Evertreen to Drive Meaningful Environmental Impact Through Reforestation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myMeta, a forward-thinking software platform company committed to responsible innovation, has partnered with Evertreen to support global reforestation through contributions facilitated via the Evertreen platform. Through this collaboration, myMeta has sponsored the planting of over 4,000 trees, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental restoration and long-term sustainability.



Turning Values into Action

myMeta believes that technology and digital growth must be aligned with care for the planet. By sponsoring trees through Evertreen, the company supports projects that restore ecosystems, provide estimated CO₂ absorption over the lifetime of the trees, and create positive social impact in local communities.



A Transparent and Lasting Commitment

Thanks to Evertreen’s geo-tracking platform, every tree sponsored by myMeta is traceable via GPS coordinates and satellite monitoring. This allows the team, partners, and stakeholders to follow the progress of their forest and observe the estimated environmental impact over time.



A Generous Step Toward a Greener Future

“At myMeta, we believe that making a difference starts with taking responsibility,” the team shares. “Our collaboration with Evertreen enables us to contribute concretely to a more sustainable future for all.”

Evertreen is proud to collaborate with myMeta, recognizing their generosity and dedication to fostering environmental restoration — one tree at a time.



About myMeta

myMeta is a software platform company that orchestrates human-centered, AI-ready digital experiences across enterprise systems. By unifying frontend experiences and backend orchestration, myMeta helps organizations reduce complexity and drive meaningful transformation at scale.



About Evertreen

Evertreen is a UK-based digital platform that connects individuals and organizations with high-quality reforestation, ecosystem restoration, and nature-based climate initiatives worldwide. Through its technology, Evertreen facilitates contributions to a diverse portfolio of environmental projects and provides digital tools, monitoring insights, and impact reporting to support transparent and responsible environmental engagement.

Environmental impact figures are estimates calculated using conservative scientific methodologies and are intended to reflect long-term outcomes. Actual results may vary due to ecological, climatic, or regulatory factors.

