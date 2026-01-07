Texas Customers Chose 12-Month Electricity Contracts in 2025; Market Shifts Indicate Trend Will Continue

Texas electricity shoppers are increasingly selecting 12-month electricity contracts when they shop, rather than long-term options.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ElectricityPlans.com , a comparison shopping site, has released their second annual electricity shopping statistics revealing that more Texas shoppers chose short term electricity contracts in 2025 compared to 2024. The change reflects a continuation of consumers’ shopping patterns, plus changes in market pricing that gave minimal savings for locking in a longer-term contract.Key Findings:• 75% of Texas residential customers chose an electricity contract for 12 months or less in 2025 when comparison shopping. That compares to 63% selecting that option in 2024.• Electricity prices for 12-, 24- and 36-month electricity contracts converged in the second half of 2025. The 3-5% savings for a long-term contract commitment was not sufficient to attract consumers.“We expect this trend toward shorter term contracts to continue in 2026 as the electricity markets have entered a “contango” market. In this market condition, long-term wholesale electricity contracts are more expensive than immediate prices," said Rebecca Bridges, Chief Marketing Officer at ElectricityPlans.com. “Consumers can get low prices on 12- or 18-month electricity plans in Texas.”The company also released their annual assessment of Texas Electricity Price Forecast for 2026 . Texas residential electricity prices for 2026 will be similar to 2025, in the 14-19¢ per kWh range, but economic factors such as inflation, increasing power demands for AI and infrastructure investment point to higher energy costs in the next 4-5 years.“Consumers who prefer price certainty may find value in longer-term contracts,” said Bridges.Full information can be found on the ElectricityPlans.com.------------ElectricityPlans.com, a Houston-based company, offers a shopping site for consumers to compare electricity plans and rates, aiming to simplify the process of selecting an energy provider in Texas' deregulated market.

