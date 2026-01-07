Iowa Workers Compensation Attorney Laura Jean Ostrander Joins Berry Law

Laura Ostrander - Berry Law's newest personal injury attorney. Berry Law Logo Berry Law Office

Iowa workers compensation attorney Laura Ostrander joins Berry Law with 20+ years of experience helping injured workers get the benefits they deserve.

With an impressive two decades of experience, Laura brings a wealth of knowledge in handling workers compensation cases.” — Joshua Yambor

LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Berry Law welcomes Laura Jean Ostrander as the newest Iowa workers compensation attorney on its personal injury team. With more than 20 years of experience, Laura brings unmatched insight to Berry Law's mission of helping injured workers across Iowa.

Experienced Workers Compensation Lawyer Brings Unique Perspective

Laura earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Iowa College of Law in 2005. After graduation, she served as a clerk for the Iowa Court of Appeals for two years. This experience gave her valuable insight into how courts evaluate workers compensation cases.

For the past two decades, Laura worked closely with insurance carriers and employers on workers compensation claims. As a result, she understands the tactics used to deny or minimize benefits. Now, she uses that knowledge to fight for injured workers in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, and throughout Iowa.

A Commitment to Helping Injured Workers in Iowa

"After twenty years of working closely with insurance carriers and employers on workers compensation claims, I have seen how devastating the effects of a serious work injury can be on injured workers," said Laura Jean Ostrander. "I am excited to apply my experience in the industry to now help injured workers navigate the complexity of the system and achieve the best possible outcomes in their claims."

Joshua Yambor, Head of Personal Injury at Berry Law, welcomed Laura to the firm. "I am proud to welcome Laura Ostrander to the Berry Law team," he said. "With an impressive two decades of experience, Laura brings a wealth of knowledge in handling workers compensation cases. Her extensive background will undoubtedly be a tremendous asset in the firm's continued effort to support and advocate for our injured clients."

Berry Law: Personal Injury and Workers Compensation Attorneys in Iowa and Nebraska

Laura's addition strengthens Berry Law's commitment to serving those who have been injured. Whether you were hurt during military service, at work, or outside of work, Berry Law can help. The firm represents injured workers across Iowa and Nebraska and is a proud recipient of the U.S. Department of Labor's HIRE Vets Gold Medallion Award. This honor recognizes employers who recruit, employ, and retain Veterans.

As an Iowa workers compensation attorney and Iowa personal injury lawyer, Laura is dedicated to fighting for the rights of injured workers. She is a member of the Iowa State Bar Association.

About Berry Law:

Berry Law is a nationally recognized law firm serving Veterans and civilians. The firm focuses on personal injury, workers compensation, and Veterans' disability law. Berry Law not only helps Veterans injured during military service but also Veterans and civilians injured in their employment or daily lives. Since 1965, the firm has been dedicated to providing legal advocacy across Nebraska, Iowa, and beyond.

Legal Disclaimer:

