Cortina Health Listed on LillyDirect to Expand Patient Access to Dermatology Care

Cortina Health becomes the first teledermatology platform listed by LillyDirect as an independent option for patients seeking timely virtual dermatology care.

At Cortina Health, our mission is to remove barriers to dermatologic expertise.” — Dr. Reid Maclellan, Founder and CEO of Cortina Health.

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortina Health, a leader in virtual dermatology, announced today that it is now listed by LillyDirect, Eli Lilly and Company’s digital healthcare platform that connects patients to pharmacy services, educational resources, and in person or virtual care providers. The addition of Cortina Health reflects a shared commitment to expanding access to specialty dermatology care in communities that face significant shortages of dermatology clinicians, including many rural and underserved regions across the United States.“At Cortina Health, our mission is to remove barriers to dermatologic expertise. Being listed on LillyDirect increases our ability to reach patients in communities where access to a dermatologist is limited and ensures they receive timely, effective care,” said Dr. Reid Maclellan, Founder and CEO of Cortina Health.Through LillyDirect, Cortina Health expands patient access to care for a wide range of skin conditions. Patients gain a clear pathway to dermatology expertise, reducing the long wait times and travel burdens common in communities with limited access to specialists. Telehealth provides an immediate, clinically appropriate alternative for patients who would otherwise wait months for an in-person appointment.Available 24/7 in all fifty states, Cortina Health provides accessible dermatologic care for patients of all ages. For those seeking long term support, Cortina Concierge offers ongoing care and continuous monitoring from board certified dermatologists.Cortina Health remains committed to improving equity in dermatologic care by reducing barriers related to geography, capacity, and convenience while empowering physicians to deliver the right care for every patient.For more information or to start a consultation, visit www.cortinahealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.