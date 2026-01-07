QuanBio Appoints Aubrey C. Galloway, MD, as Chief Medical Officer

METRO NEW YORK, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuanBio today announced the appointment of Aubrey C. Galloway, MD, as Chief Medical Officer, marking a defining moment as the company advances a new category of AI-driven vascular intelligence grounded in real-world cardiovascular care.Dr. Galloway is a globally regarded authority in cardiothoracic surgery and one of the most accomplished figures in the field. He is former Chair of Cardiothoracic Surgery at NYU Langone Health, where he continues to serve as Professor and Director of Cardiac Surgery Research. His clinical expertise spans complex valve disease, aortic aneurysms, advanced cardiac surgery, and high-acuity cardiothoracic care. Over the course of his career, Dr. Galloway has built and scaled high-performance clinical programs, advanced surgical innovation, and translated complex cardiovascular physiology into measurable outcomes at institutional scale.QuanBio is building a clinical intelligence platform designed to capture and analyze vascular and physiological signals across detection, intervention, recovery, and real-world care. Rather than relying on static snapshots or narrow disease labels, the company focuses on understanding disease severity, trajectory, and treatment impact in heterogeneous patient populations—where traditional models often fail due to complexity and variability.As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Galloway will guide QuanBio’s clinical strategy across cardiovascular disease and complex cardiothoracic care, ensuring that the platform reflects how clinicians assess risk, anatomy, and outcomes in practice. He will work closely with QuanBio’s scientific and data teams to shape clinical frameworks, support multi-center collaborations, and translate advanced analytics into clinically rigorous, scalable intelligence for research, life-science partners, and health systems.“QuanBio is addressing a fundamental gap in cardiovascular medicine—the lack of clinically grounded intelligence that reflects how cardiovascular disease actually evolves in real patients,” said Aubrey C. Galloway, MD. “Across surgery, intervention, and recovery, outcomes are shaped by dynamic physiology, systemic stress, and biologic response, not isolated measurements. I am excited to contribute clinical perspective and help guide a platform that integrates these dimensions into scalable clinical intelligence.”“Aubrey brings a rare combination of clinical breadth, institutional authority, and translational rigor that aligns precisely with how QuanBio is building clinically grounded intelligence at scale,” said Astrid Androsch, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of QuanBio. “His experience operating at the highest levels of cardiothoracic care and program building reflects exactly what QuanBio is creating: a vascular intelligence platform rooted in biological truth and real-world practice.”Dr. Galloway has authored more than 300 peer-reviewed publications, is an inventor on multiple issued U.S. patents licensed to leading medical device companies, and has played a central role in shaping modern cardiothoracic surgery research and innovation. His appointment underscores QuanBio’s commitment to pairing advanced AI with deep clinical authority as the company expands its global clinical footprint.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.