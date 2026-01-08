UMI Stone Celebrates Opening of Sarasota Branch, Expanding Premium Stone Access Across Florida’s Gulf Coast

Exterior of new showroom in Sarasota UMI | The Source UMI Showroom in Sarasota

New 20,000 sq. ft. showroom and warehouse deliver unparalleled stone selection and design inspiration to Sarasota’s booming market.

This location allows us to better support the expanding Southwest Florida market by offering an exceptional environment to explore our materials.” — Donnie DiNorcia, President of UMI Stone

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UMI Stone, a leading importer and distributor of premium stone surfaces, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Sarasota, Florida. This brand-new, 20,000-square-foot showroom and warehouse marks a strategic expansion for UMI, strengthening its presence along Florida’s Gulf Coast and providing a key connection between its established Tampa and Naples branches.Designed to inspire and support fabricators, designers, architects, builders, and homeowners, the Sarasota facility features a curated indoor slab gallery showcasing natural stone, Pompeii Quartz, Infinity porcelain slabs, and specialty surfacing materials. The modern showroom features large-format slab displays giving designers and homeowners a clear view of each material’s detail and movement.“Our Sarasota opening represents UMI’s continued commitment to growth, innovation, and providing an elevated experience for our customers,” said Donnie DiNorcia, President of UMI. “This location allows us to better support the expanding Southwest Florida market by offering an exceptional environment to explore our materials, paired with outstanding local service and inventory access.”Conveniently located just north of downtown Sarasota, the new branch offers easy access for design professionals, fabricators, and homeowners across the Sarasota–Bradenton region. Guests will enjoy indoor slab viewing, expedited service to the surrounding region, and ample browsing space to experience UMI’s extensive and continually evolving inventory.UMI invites the Sarasota community and industry partners to visit the new location and experience firsthand the selection, service, and design inspiration that define the UMI experience.New Address:7427 15th Street East, Sarasota, FL 34243To schedule a showroom appointment or learn more, please visit umistone.com/locations-umi-stone-sarasota-fl or contact the Sarasota team at 941-263-5688.About UMI StoneFor over two decades, UMI Stone has been a leading source of the finest stone surfaces from around the globe and a premier distributor of a curated selection of natural stone, quartz, porcelain, specialty slabs, and sinks in the Eastern United States. To learn more about UMI Stone, visit https://umistone.com

