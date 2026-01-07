Ventis Medical Announces Distribution Partnership with Bound Tree Medical to Revolutionize EMS Respiratory Care

Ventis Medical Announces an exclusive partnership with Bound Tree Medical to distribute the HeroVent Emergency and Transport Ventilator.

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ventis Medical, a Princeton-based innovator in respiratory technology, today announced an exclusive partnership with Bound Tree Medical, the leading nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment and supplies. Under this landmark agreement, Bound Tree Medical will serve as the exclusive distributor of the HeroVent Emergency and Transport Ventilator to the Emergency Medical Services (EMS), fire, and first responder markets across the United States.The HeroVent is specifically engineered to meet the rigorous demands of pre-hospital care. This partnership merges Ventis Medical’s cutting-edge engineering with Bound Tree’s unrivaled distribution network and EMS market expertise to get life-saving tools into the hands of clinicians faster.“Our mission at Ventis Medical has always been to improve access to lifesaving care and to simplify complex respiratory care for those working in the most high-pressure environments,” said Karen M. Laub, Co-Founder and President of Ventis Medical. “By partnering exclusively with Bound Tree Medical, we are ensuring that the HeroVent is backed by the industry's most trusted logistics and support team. This collaboration is a vital step in our commitment to supporting the first responder community and improving patient outcomes nationwide.”Rob Meriweather, President of Emergency Preparedness at Bound Tree Medical, added, "The HeroVent is a game-changer for frontline medical professionals. Our exclusive partnership with Ventis Medical ensures that first responders nationwide have access to this life-saving technology when minutes matter most."The HeroVent features an intuitive interface for rapid deployment, a ruggedized design for transport, and advanced ventilation modes that meet current AHA standards, all while operating efficiently in the field.About Ventis Medical, Inc. Headquartered in Princeton, N.J., Ventis Medical is a medical device company focused on creating innovative, user-friendly solutions for emergency and transport ventilation. The company is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through advanced respiratory technology designed for the front lines of healthcare.About Bound Tree MedicalBound Tree Medical is a nationwide distributor of emergency medical equipment and supplies for EMS organizations, fire departments, and first responders. For nearly five decades, Bound Tree has supported EMS professionals with quality products and expert service. Bound Tree Medical is a Sarnova company.

