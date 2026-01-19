LLENA (AI)® Launches V2: Smart AI Health Solutions — Nutrition, Coaching, Exercise + Food Access to U.S. & Canada

Next-gen LLENA (AI)® expands smarter AI health solutions & better food access across North America with bipartisan & major vendor support for rural communities.

We’re proud that LLENA (AI)® has earned bipartisan support and alignment with national health priorities. V2 strengthens our commitment to improving nutrition access & outcomes across North America.” — Charlotta Carter, LLENA(AI)™ Founder

LA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc., a personalized digital health company recognized for its work advancing nutrition access and reducing health disparities, today announced the official release of LLENA (AI)® Version 2 (V2) — a significantly enhanced platform that unifies personalized nutrition planning, AI-powered coaching, and exercise resources into one streamlined experience, while expanding real-world access to food and health essentials across the United States and Canada.

Designed for busy households, budget realities, and limited-access communities.

What’s New in V2:

• Smarter personalization with upgraded AI nutrition planning and deeper coaching support

• More real-world access through expanded partner integrations for groceries, delivery, and essentials

• More powerful tracking options in Pro, including AI Insights and lifestyle tracking tools

LLENA (AI)® V2 is available now at www.llenafood.life, on iOS , and on Android .

Built with a strong commitment to underserved and rural communities, LLENA (AI)® V2 helps bridge one of the biggest gaps in healthcare: turning healthy recommendations into immediate, practical action—regardless of zip code, income, or local food availability.

Aligned With National Health Priorities and Rural Health Transformation

Since 2017, LLENA (AI)® has aligned its work with national health priorities, including initiatives consistent with the White House’s Mission and Alignment for a Healthier America (MAHA). The company remains committed to advancing nutrition solutions, improving access to healthier options, and supporting better health outcomes—particularly for populations disproportionately impacted by chronic disease.

As submitted through the company’s September RFI via the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), LLENA (AI)® supports the Rural Health Transformation Program across the United States—helping advance efforts designed to strengthen healthcare delivery, expand nutrition access, and build sustainable wellness infrastructure in rural communities. Through its scalable, AI-driven model, LLENA (AI)® helps ensure healthier choices are not limited by geography.

Reflecting the strength and potential impact of its approach, LLENA (AI)® has also secured bipartisan support at both the state and federal levels for its innovative, scalable, and cost-effective model for public health improvement.

A Platform Designed for Real Life — Not Just Tracking

Many platforms stop at logging meals and counting steps. LLENA (AI)® V2 goes further by combining personalization + coaching + access, enabling users to plan healthier meals and immediately connect to resources that make healthier living more achievable day-to-day.

Tiered Access Model Built for Accessibility

LLENA (AI)® V2 is available in a tiered model—Free, Premium, and Pro—designed to meet users where they are and remove common barriers to entry.

At the Free level, users can:

• Browse recommended cook-it-yourself recipes

• Order take-out and delivery from partner platforms

• Browse meal kits

• Locate farmers markets through Soko

• Order groceries via Instacart, Walmart, Amazon Fresh, Dollar General, and additional partners

• Access introductory coaching and exercise videos

• Purchase diabetic supplies through Walmart



By delivering meaningful functionality at no cost, LLENA (AI)® helps reduce financial barriers that often prevent families from using digital health tools consistently.

Premium and Pro tiers unlock deeper personalization, including AI-powered nutrition analysis, advanced weekly and monthly meal planning, expanded access to the LLENA (AI)® Chat Coach, and full access to coaching and exercise video libraries.

The Pro tier adds a point-and-click food diary with AI Insights plus lifestyle tracking—including blood sugar, blood pressure, and weight—supporting more precise nutrition and lifestyle planning without requiring costly clinical programs.

Expanding Real-World Access Across North America

A major enhancement in LLENA (AI)® V2 is its growing ecosystem of partners across North America. Integrations with Instacart, Walmart, Amazon Fresh, Delivery.com, Dollar General, and Soko connect users to groceries, prepared meals, farmers markets, and essential household and health resources.

With these integrations, users can go from “plan” to “purchase” to “progress” in the same experience—helping close the gap between health guidance and real-world access.

Leadership Perspective

“Many currently popular health and wellness platforms focus primarily on tracking behavior,” said Charlotta Carter, Founder of LLENA (AI)®. “LLENA (AI)® was designed as a more personalized, accessible, and affordable solution—one that goes beyond logging meals to actually helping people secure healthier food options. Our mission is to lower barriers, not create them, and to support families across North America in building healthier, sustainable lifestyles.”

By linking personalization, access, and affordability, LLENA (AI)® V2 positions itself as a comprehensive alternative to traditional diet and tracking applications—supporting health equity, nutrition access, and scalable digital health innovation across both urban and rural America.

About LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc.

LLENA (AI) Health Solutions Inc. is a digital diabetes and lifestyle management platform delivering personalized recommendations powered by proprietary AI technology. The company’s mission is to make healthy living affordable, accessible, and achievable across diverse communities, including rural and underserved populations.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.