Governor Katie Hobbs Announces $3 Million to Strengthen Construction Workforce and Connect Arizonans to Apprenticeships

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs and the Arizona Office of Economic Opportunity (OEO) announced that the BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative is awarding an additional $3 million to ten Arizona registered apprenticeship programs as it works to fill more than 20,000 construction jobs the state projects will be needed by 2030. These grants, which follow other rounds of funding, connect Arizonans to earn-while-you-learn opportunities to build high-skill careers across the state.

“We are continuing to invest in Arizona workers,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “Through our BuildItAZ initiative, Arizonans are gaining crucial skills to succeed in our construction workforce and achieve family-sustaining careers. These apprenticeships are the foundation for Arizonans’ economic security and Arizona’s growth.”

The BuildItAZ Apprenticeship Initiative has now invested more than $5 million to expand and promote high paying, fulfilling construction career pathways since Governor Hobbs announced the program in 2023. The initiative has helped create thousands of apprenticeships and is on pace to meet its goal of doubling skilled construction apprenticeships by the end of 2026. These newest grantees will use funds to expand training capacity, invest in instructors and equipment, increase outreach and recruitment, and provide essential wrap-around support such as child care, transportation, and tools that enable apprentices to succeed.



The third round of BuildItAZ grantees are:

Air Control Home Services

Arizona Chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America. Inc.

Arizona Western College

Laborers’ Training & Retraining Trust Fund for Arizona

Maricopa County Workforce Development Board

Phoenix Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee

Rummel Construction

Sundt Construction

Tucson Electrical Joint Apprenticeship Training Committee

Western Electrical Contractors Association

“BuildItAZ, alongside its high-caliber grantee partners, are not only expanding Arizona’s workforce, they’re changing lives,” said Mary Foote, Director of the Office of Economic Opportunity. “From day one, apprentices earn competitive wages, gain nationally recognized credentials, and build a pathway to stable, rewarding careers. These exemplary grantee programs are building skills, building confidence, and building Arizona’s future.”

Construction careers, especially those started through a registered apprenticeship, offer Arizonans numerous pathways for growth, and registered apprenticeships pave the way toward journey-level statuses, supervisory roles, or even launching contracting firms. Arizona employers including round three grantees Rummel Construction and Sundt Construction are expanding pathways to these careers.

“This BuildItAZ award opens doors to opportunity, mobility, and high-skill careers that once felt out of reach for our students. Arizona Western College is committed to breaking barriers, expanding access, and building innovative training models that meet students where they are,” said Reetika Dhawan, Chief Executive Officer of Entrepreneurial College and Vice President of Workforce and Healthcare for Arizona Western College. “This grant energizes our mission and fuels the future of our region.”

“This investment in Mohave County’s skilled trades workforce will create lasting impact throughout our rural communities,” said Amanda Zink, President of Air Control Home Services. “Thanks to the BuildItAZ grant, we are able to train and graduate approximately 25 apprentices right here at home, equipping them with the trade skills our region urgently needs. We are deeply grateful for this support and confident in the positive difference these future trades professionals will make across Mohave County.”

“This award will help grow and strengthen the pipeline of skilled workers in the construction and trades industries. Rooted in the proven apprenticeship model, this program enables participants to earn wages while they learn, removing the difficult choice between training and economic stability. The project’s core purpose is to expand access to registered apprenticeship opportunities, address critical labor shortages in the region, and create sustainable career pathways that support long-term economic mobility for our residents,” said Steve Clark, Executive Director of the Maricopa County Workforce Development Board. “We are proud to contribute to the statewide goal of doubling the number of apprentices by 2026 and to support the employers who rely on a strong, ready workforce. Thank you to OEO, our partners, and especially the apprentices whose hard work drives this mission forward.”

“As employee-owners, we understand the lasting impact of investing in people,” said Vanessa Andersen, Executive Vice President Rummel Construction. “This grant directly enhances apprenticeship opportunities across Arizona, helping us prepare the next generation of skilled professionals who share our commitment to pride and ownership.”

“The opportunities Sundt has provided have played a major role in my success, especially as a woman in construction. Through hands-on experience, structured classroom instruction, and on-the-job training, I’ve gained the skills and knowledge that are helping me build a strong foundation in my career. The credentials and certifications I’m earning through the apprenticeship program are preparing me for long-term success as I transition from apprentice to Journey Level Pipefitter. The mentors within the Sundt apprenticeship program have offered incredible support, guidance, and encouragement. They’ve helped me grow professionally by building my skills, expanding my responsibilities, and strengthening my confidence, leadership, teamwork, and communication,” said Destinee Bigman, Pipefitter Apprentice for Sundt Construction. “It is truly an honor to be part of a company that invests so intentionally in apprentices like me—people who are passionate about their craft and committed to excellence.”

“After several wrong turns in life, I was in my late 30s with no career and three children to provide for,” said Angelica Sparks, Tucson JATC Apprentice. “Someone told me about this wonderful apprenticeship. I applied and was accepted as an inside wireman apprentice. I am currently in my second year of apprenticeship. Although challenging, it has been extremely rewarding. I absolutely love what I do. At the end of the day as I get home, I reflect on my day and I’m just in awe at how amazing this program is and how for me this is a once in a lifetime opportunity to leave a legacy for generations to come.”

“During my time in the AZAGC Apprenticeship Trust Fund Heavy Equipment Operators Program, I believe the training has significantly enhanced my readiness for the project engineer role. It strengthened my understanding of field operations, equipment capabilities, and on-site constraints,” said Theautry Snyder, AZAGC Apprentice. “This practical knowledge improves communication with crews and supports more accurate planning and scheduling, leading to safer and more efficient project execution. The hands-on training and guidance I received have equipped me to make better-informed decisions as a project engineer and to be a more effective leader in the field. I want to extend a big thank-you to the AZAGC and Sunland Asphalt for granting me the opportunity to be part of this program.”



Governor Hobbs and OEO have continued to expand awareness through the BuildItAZ Initiative’s multimedia campaign, designed to inspire the next generation of builders and showcase construction as a high-demand, high-opportunity career path. The new BuildItAZ website helps potential job seekers better understand careers in construction and then connects them to registered apprenticeship programs throughout the state.