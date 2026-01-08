Gasparilla Arts Leads Community Collaboration to Unveil New East Tampa Mural Honoring Women’s History

“Be All You Can Be” mural honoring historic East Tampa leaders PACE Center for Girls students helping bring the mural to life Artist Michelle Sawyer outlines her design to begin the mural process

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gasparilla Arts, in collaboration with community, cultural, and educational partners, will officially unveil a new public mural honoring the women who have shaped East Tampa’s history during a free community celebration on January 22.The mural is located at the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa’s Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center, at 1907 E. Hillsborough Avenue. It will be celebrated with an on-site unveiling event from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to attend, and RSVP is encouraged.Spearheaded by Gasparilla Arts as part of its ongoing commitment to public art, cultural storytelling, and community engagement, the project represents a true collaboration from concept to completion. The mural was designed by acclaimed artist Michelle Sawyer, with historical guidance provided by Fred Hearns of the Tampa Bay History Center, ensuring the artwork authentically reflects East Tampa’s rich legacy.By adding a powerful intergenerational dimension to the project, students from the Pace Center for Girls contributed creative ideas. They participated directly in the painting process, bringing youth voices, perspectives, and pride to the finished work.“This mural reflects what Gasparilla Arts does best—bringing together artists, community organizations and members, and young people to create meaningful public art that tells local stories,” said Jeffery Nader, President of the Gasparilla Arts Board of Directors. “It honors the women of East Tampa while inspiring future generations to see themselves as part of that legacy.”The project was made possible by a grant from Community Foundation Tampa Bay , the cooperation of the Corporation to Develop Communities of Tampa and Pace Center for Girls, Hillsborough, and the generous support of community sponsors committed to cultural equity, education, and neighborhoodrevitalization.The mural now stands as a lasting addition to East Tampa’s visual landscape—celebrating history, creativity, and the power of collaboration.Event Details:Location: (at the mural site) 1907 E. Hillsborough Avenue, TampaDate: January 22Time: 2:00–4:00 p.m.Cost: Free and open to the publicClick here to RSVP: https://gasparillaarts.salsalabs.org/rsvpeasttampamural or email: Marketing@GasparillaArts.com

