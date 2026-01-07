Commissioner Sid Miller Praises President Trump's Border Record after Secretary Noem’s Texas Visit

The following statement may be attributed to Commissioner Miller:

“DHS Secretary Kristi Noem’s visit to the Texas southern border today powerfully affirms what our Lone Star State farmers and ranchers have endured for years: a relentless invasion that ravaged South Texas.

Under Joe Biden’s reckless open-border policies, ranches were overrun, fences slashed, crops destroyed, and dangerous criminals—including individuals on the terrorist watch list—poured across unchecked. Lives were endangered, livelihoods shattered, and some operations were forced to scale back or shut down entirely.

That chaos was no accident. It was deliberately invited.

Now, under President Trump’s bold leadership, law and order has been decisively restored.

Texas farmers and ranchers are reclaiming their land, working without fear, and once again focusing on their sacred duty: feeding America.

President Trump’s ironclad commitment to border security is delivering real, measurable results—and today’s DHS announcement proves it. The deployment of approximately 500 miles of cutting-edge floating barriers in the Rio Grande will provide even stronger protection for our farmers, ranchers, and landowners.

I stand unequivocally with President Trump and Secretary Kristi Noem. A secure border is non-negotiable for a secure food supply, and together, they are delivering the safety and strength rural America demands and deserves.”