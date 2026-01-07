5 new Utah fishing records set in 2025

Chris Anderson with a record hybrid sunfish at Sand Hollow Reservoir

Salt Lake City — Anyone who goes fishing knows how thrilling it is to catch a fish, especially if it is a large, potentially record-breaking one. And in 2025, anglers set several new fishing records in Utah.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources began tracking records for harvested fish in the early 1900s. Since then, the record fish program has expanded to also include catch-and-release records and records for fish caught using alternate tackle, like spearfishing, archery and setline.

"The primary reason that the DWR tracks record fish is to provide anglers with recognition of their achievements," DWR Sportfish Coordinator Trina Hedrick said. "The public records are also a fun way to encourage anglers to get out on the water and hopefully encounter some of the large fish Utah has to offer. Fishing is a great way to explore Utah's beautiful outdoors, and the excitement of setting a record can make it even more fun."

Here is a look at the five new state fishing records set last year:

Catch-and-release records

White crappie: Set by Jesse Pashia on Jan. 4, 2025 at Gunnison Bend Reservoir. The fish was 13 ⅜ inches long. Pashia then broke his own record on Feb. 22 after catching a 14-inch white crappie at Gunnison Bend Reservoir.

Catch-and-keep records

Wiper: Set by William Stafford on April 20, 2025 at Otter Creek Reservoir. The fish was 29.5 inches long, weighed 18 pounds and 1.5 ounces and had a 25-inch girth.

Spearfishing records

Arctic grayling: Set by Garion Rowett on June 21, 2025 at Fish Lake in the Uinta Mountains. The fish was 10.5 inches long, weighed 4.16 ounces and had a 4.75-inch girth.

There are currently 36 state catch-and-keep angling records, 38 state catch-and-release records, 24 state spearfishing records, six state setline records and three state archery records in Utah. You can view all the state fishing records on the DWR website.

While these records were set at various waterbodies around Utah, these areas are not the only waters that offer large fish in the state. Visit the DWR Fish Utah map to find other waterbodies with great fishing — including Blue Ribbon Fisheries — where you could try for a state record for one of the 34 eligible fish species.

Submitting a fish record

If you think you may have caught a record catch-and-release fish, you can submit the record application form on the DWR website. Your submission must include a photo that shows the fish next to a measuring device such as a yardstick or tape measure, and your release of the fish must be witnessed and certified in writing.

To submit a catch-and-keep record, you must submit a photo of the fish, as well as its total length, girth and weight. The fish must be weighed using a certified commercial scale, and the weighing must be witnessed and certified in writing by two independent witnesses who are not members of the individual's fishing party or family. A Utah Division of Wildlife Resources employee must witness and certify in writing the species, total fish length and girth verification.

"We must be able to verify the catch in order to declare it a record fish, so please make it easy for our employees to do this by having clear pictures with very clear documentation," Hedrick said. "Any submission that does not meet the requirements can't be certified as a state record to ensure fairness and equity with the current record holders."

