Camellia Named for Governor Ivey on Alabama “Camellia Day”

MONTGOMERY – A delegation from Alabama’s “Camellia City,” Greenville, has announced that a new variety of Alabama’s State Flower, the Camellia japonica L., has been officially named for Governor Kay Ivey.

During a visit in the Governor’s Office on Wednesday, Greenville Camellia Society officers, joined by Greenville Mayor Jae’Ques Brown, presented Governor Ivey a proclamation and an American Camellia Society plaque confirming the registration of the new “Governor Kay Ivey” Camellia.

“I am deeply touched to receive this special and unique honor, especially since it is one shared with my predecessor and mentor, Governor Lurleen B. Wallace,” said Governor Ivey. “The camellia has always been one of my favorite flowers.”

The camellia has been a beautiful fixture of the Alabama landscape since its arrival in the state in the early 1800’s. Its colorful blossom is so revered that it was designated as the State Flower in 1959, and Camellia Day is celebrated on January 7 each year to coincide with the peak of the flower’s blooming season.

The only other naming of an Alabama camellia variety for a governor occurred in 1968 when “ Alabama’s Lurleen ” was dedicated to Governor Lurleen B. Wallace. The new Governor Kay Ivey Camellia has also been registered with the American Camellia Society.

60 camellias were planted at the Alabama State Capitol building in 2006 under the direction of First Lady Patsy Riley and continue to share their beauty with the visiting public.

“This dedication is a perfect way to celebrate Camellia Day in 2026 by naming a camellia for Governor Ivey,” said Forrest Latta, President of the Alabama Camellia Society. “Nobody loves Alabama more than Kay Ivey. And nothing says ‘Alabama’ more than camellias.”

A historical marker designating the camellia as Alabama State Flower is located on the north side of the State Capitol grounds.

A photo of camellias on the State Capitol grounds is attached.

A photo from today’s visit is also attached.

###