CleanGo Innovations Inc Announces Global Launch of MycoSet™ Remediation Suite; CleanGo Arabia LTD to Spearhead Expansion

By starting our global rollout in Saudi Arabia, we are placing our most advanced technology in the hands of the world’s most sophisticated energy companies,” — Anthony Sarvucci

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CleanGo Innovations Inc. (CSE: CGII; OTCQB: CLGOF; FRA: APO2) (“CleanGo” or the “Company”), a pioneer in proprietary green chemistry and sustainable industrial solutions, is proud to announce the global commercial launch of its MycoSet™ Oilfield Remediation technology. This international rollout will be made available to new and existing clients led by our Company’s Saudi Arabian subsidiary, CleanGo Arabia LTD, which was previously announced on August 6th, 2025 marking a strategic entry into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and broader Middle East markets.As global environmental regulations tighten and the energy sector seeks to reduce its carbon footprint, CleanGo’s MycoSet™ offers a revolutionary biological alternative to traditional, high-cost mechanical remediation. The MycoSet™ suite—which includes the BioIngress™ biostimulant and PhytoCentra™ surfactant—is specifically engineered to thrive in the extreme arid and hypersaline environments of the Saudi Arabian desert, providing an effective solution for in-situ hydrocarbon cleanup that outperforms legacy methods used by major regional operators.“The global launch of MycoSet™ represents a paradigm shift for the oil and gas industry,” said Anthony Sarvucci, CEO of CleanGo Innovations Inc. “Through our subsidiary, CleanGo Arabia LTD, we are incredibly proud to offer an organic, nature-based solution that is fundamentally changing how the world addresses oil remediation. We have developed a platform that is not only environmentally regenerative but also significantly more cost-effective than the toxic, energy-intensive processes currently dominating the market. We are proving that sustainability and profitability can go hand-in-hand in the oil services sector.”Strategic Launch in Saudi Arabia and the GCCAbout Sanad Industrial Co.Sanad Industrial Co., a subsidiary of EROG Holding, is a Saudi-based industrial platform focused on advancing environmentally responsible and green technologies. Through the localization of innovative solutions such as CleanGo’s MycoSet™ remediation technology, Sanad supports sustainable environmental restoration, industrial efficiency, and Saudi Vision 2030 objectives by enabling cleaner, nature-based solutions for the energy and industrial sectors.The MycoSet™ system provides a unique competitive advantage for regional well services:● In-Situ Efficiency: Eliminates the need for "dig and dump" excavation, reducing logistical costs by up to 60%.● Water Stewardship: Requires 85% less water than traditional soil washing, a critical advantage in the water-scarce GCC region.● Biological Restoration: Unlike thermal desorption, which leaves soil sterile, MycoSet™ restores the biological health of the sand, allowing native flora to return.“By starting our global rollout in Saudi Arabia, we are placing our most advanced technology in the hands of the world’s most sophisticated energy companies,” added Sarvucci. “CleanGo Arabia is ready to set a new standard for the GCC, delivering a product that cleans the environment while protecting the bottom line.”About MycoSet™ TechnologyMycoSet™ is a proprietary fungal slurry delivery system that utilizes specialized mycelial networks to dismantle complex petroleum hydrocarbons. Supported by BioIngress™ for enhanced bioavailability and PhytoCentra™ for superior substrate penetration, the system provides a comprehensive, non-toxic toolkit for soil and water restoration.About CleanGo Innovations Inc.CleanGo Innovations Inc. is an international publicly traded company specializing in the development of proprietary, certified green, and sustainable solutions for industrial, commercial, and retail applications. With manufacturing operations across North and South America, and now Saudi Arabia, CleanGo is dedicated to replacing toxic chemicals with high-performance green alternatives.On behalf of the CEO & Board of DirectorsAnthony SarvucciChief Executive OfficerCleanGo Innovations Inc.For More information Contact:info@cleangogreengo.comPhone 1 346 202 6202Forward-looking InformationThis news release may contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “will”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, proposes” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties relating to general economic, market or business conditions or changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting the Company’s operations. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. Any forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not intend to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as expressly required by law.

