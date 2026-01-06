Big Island Felon Pleads Guilty to Illegally Possessing Firearms and Ammunition

HONOLULU – United States Attorney Ken Sorenson announced that Vernon Santiago, 45, of Mountain View, Hawaii, pled guilty yesterday in federal court to possessing firearms and ammunition as a convicted felon and an unlawful user of controlled substances.

