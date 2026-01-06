Submit Release
Denver Bank Robber Sentenced To 25 Years In Federal Prison

DENVER – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Simon Meza, 45, Denver, was sentenced to 300 months in federal prison, and three years of supervised release after being convicted at trial in September 2025 on two counts of bank robbery. Meza previously pled guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition in the same matter.

