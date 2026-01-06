Grand jury indicts Ohio woman on meth charge

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Celina Serva aka Ce Ce, 26, of Akron, OH, with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.

