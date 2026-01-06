Niagara County convicted sex offender facing new charges of having sex with a minor

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment charging Joshua Mahley, 42, of Gasport, NY, with interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct, transportation of a minor, penalties for registered sex offenders, and obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.