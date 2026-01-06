Submit Release
Niagara County convicted sex offender facing new charges of having sex with a minor

U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced today that a federal grand jury has returned a six-count indictment charging Joshua Mahley, 42, of Gasport, NY, with interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct, transportation of a minor, penalties for registered sex offenders, and obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children. The charges carry a maximum penalty of life in prison. 

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


