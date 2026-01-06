Submit Release
Nine Salinas Acosta Plaza Norteño Gang Members Indicted For Racketeering Conspiracy

SAN JOSE – A federal grand jury has indicted nine South Bay men for taking part in a racketeering conspiracy to promote the aims of the Salinas Acosta Plaza Norteños (SAP Norteños) street gang by engaging in multiple crimes, including 11 murders, 14 attempted murders, drug and gun distribution, and other related offenses

