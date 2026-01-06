TD Bank Insider Pleads Guilty to Facilitating $2M in Money Laundering

A former New York-based employee of TD Bank N.A, Wilfredo Aquino, pleaded guilty today to facilitating a money laundering network’s movement of hundreds of millions of dollars through TD Bank accounts.

