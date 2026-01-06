Submit Release
Zadeh Kicks Owner Sentenced to Federal Prison for $80 Million Wire Fraud and Bank Fraud Conspiracy

The former owner of Zadeh Kicks LLC, a now-defunct Oregon corporation that sold limited edition and collectible sneakers online, was sentenced to federal prison today for his role in a vast fraud conspiracy that cost customers more than $65 million in unfulfilled orders and defrauded financial institutions out of more than $15 million.

