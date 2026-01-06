Submit Release
Somali National Sentenced After Impersonating Deceased Mother to Obtain Over $25,000 in Social Security Funds

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Muna Abdi, 36, a Somali national living in Millcreek, Utah, was sentenced today to 12 months’ probation and ordered to pay $25,638.61 in restitution. She was sentenced for impersonating her deceased mother in order to keep Social Security benefits flowing to her mother’s account, even though her mother died in 2021 and was no longer entitled to Social Security benefits. 

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


