Microsoft, Mirakl, & J.P. Morgan Payments Lead Agentic AI Discussion at AI in Retail Conference & Gala during NRF 2026

The AI in Retail Conference returns to New York on January 12, bringing senior retail and AI leaders together to explore agentic AI at scale globally in retail.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI in Retail (AiR) by RETHINK Retail today announced the third edition of its flagship conference, focused on real-world AI applications in retail. Held in partnership with NRF and powered by RETHINK Retail’s global network, the event runs alongside NRF: Retail’s Big Show on January 12, 2026. Senior retail executives, AI leaders, and innovators will explore agentic AI, human-centric intelligence, and AI at scale. The day concludes with the invitation-only AiR Gala, where senior leaders connect and network.The 2026 program will center on Agentic AI, examining how increasingly autonomous systems are influencing decision-making, execution, and customer experience as retailers move beyond experimentation toward scalable, measurable impact. This focus reflects RETHINK Retail’s ongoing work to help the industry move from emerging technology hype to applied, operational outcomes.As part of the program, leaders from Mirakl, J.P. Morgan Payments, and Microsoft, alongside additional partners and global retail executives, will contribute perspectives shaped by their work supporting retailers as AI becomes embedded across commerce platforms and enterprise systems.“It is clear that AI is quickly shifting what it means to innovate in retail; from personalization to agentic commerce to supply chain optimization, AI is omnipresent across the shopper journey. We are passionate about the impact AI is having across retail and are proud to support initiatives like AiR, that help drive this transformation forward. I’m also excited to be listed among this year’s leaders and to contribute to the important conversations shaping the future of retail, including alongside J.P. Morgan Payments, which shares our goal of helping merchants seamlessly, transparently, and safely engage in agentic commerce,” said Anne-Claire Baschet, Chief AI & Data Officer, Mirakl.Microsoft will also play a role in shaping discussions informed by its work with retailers globally as they integrate AI across marketing, merchandising, supply chains, and store environments.“Customer expectations are evolving, and today’s shoppers want personal agents that not only find the best deals, but also understand their preferences and anticipate their needs,” said Keith Mercier, Vice President of Worldwide Retail and Consumer Goods Industries, Microsoft. “Retailers must transform their marketing, merchandising, supply chain, and store capabilities to meet these expectations. We’ll be showcasing real-world success stories at the AiR Summit on how Microsoft is helping customers navigate this shift with AI agents that deliver impactful, human-centric solutions that drive revenue and efficiency.”The AI in Retail Conference will feature participation from executives across global retailers, consumer brands, and technology providers, with a focus on governance, deployment, and organizational change.Attendees can experience live demos from companies like Robot.com, Fortinet, Fit:Match, and LiveX, plus curated networking and immersive tech moments. The Gala provides an informal space for senior leaders to connect and exchange ideas during NRF.“As AI becomes integral to retail, executives need spaces for real substance and shared learning,” said Yael Kochman, Executive Director of Strategy at AiR. “The AI in Retail Conference brings together leaders driving transformation and grounds new ideas in real-world experience.”Following the Conference, attendees are invited to continue conversations at the AiR Gala, which takes place immediately after and within the same venue. Designed as a high-energy social gathering, the Gala brings together speakers, partners, and industry leaders during NRF for an evening of music, immersive technology, and meaningful connection beyond the stage.Retailers, brands, and media representatives are welcome to apply for a complimentary ticket here: https://rethink.industries/events/air-conference-and-gala-nrf-2026/ To learn more about AiR by RETHINK Retail, visit: https://rethink.industries/air or visit our booth at NRF: Retail’s Big Show, level 1 #2900About RETHINK RetailRETHINK Retail is a global retail media platform delivering executive-led insight into the trends, technologies, and strategies shaping the future of retail. Through award-winning podcasts, original content franchises, and partnerships with leading industry events, RETHINK Retail engages a highly influential audience of senior retail decision-makers worldwide.At the core of the platform is a curated global community of retail operators, industry experts, and technology leaders. This network, recognized through initiatives such as the annual Top Retail Expert Community, brings together practitioners and thought leaders whose work actively influences how retail evolves across markets and value chains.

