Beyond Biology: Innovating the Future of Life, Health and Humanity - 600and1 Longevity Startup and a Research Fund

Dr. Berenika Maciejewicz, a triple-doctor and an expert in longevity, leads the company’s interdisciplinary team to advance lifespan and health-span extension.

In an era marked by intensified scientific interest in extending human life, a growing number of researchers, engineers, and visionaries are focusing on the biological limits of aging. Among the organizations advancing this field is 600and1, a biotechnology incubator and venture fund dedicated to addressing one of humanity's most fundamental challenges: mortality. Through multidisciplinary research and targeted investment, the company seeks to redefine prevailing limits to aging and longevity.

Neuroscientist and Longevity Triple Doctor Leads the Research Fund

Dr. Berenika Maciejewicz serves as the venture’s Chief Scientific Advisor. Her recognition came from her research discoveries in the neuroscience of consciousness field, some of which can be accessed through publications like "Neuroscience of consciousness: cognition, physics and philosophy of decoding the human brain", featured in the Journal of Applied Cognitive Neuroscience. Dr. Maciejewicz's initial neuroscientific breakthroughs contributed novel understanding of how brain activity in lucid dreams may advance brain-computer interfaces.

Her multidisciplinary academic background places her among some of the most versatile thinkers in modern science. She holds a PhD in Biomedical Engineering from the Einstein Medical Institute, a PhD in Neuroscience from London Metropolitan University, alongside a medical degree, which makes her a rare triple doctor. She also earned a Certificate of Achievement from Stanford Medicine’s Genetics and Genomics program and completed advanced oncology-immunology programs at HarvardX Medical School. She also undertook the Advances in Stem Cell Biology training at the prestigious Institute Pasteur in Paris.

Advancing Human Longevity Through Mitochondrial Science

Central to 600and1’s strategy is an ambitious scientific objective: bioengineering extended lifespan and health-span through targeted intervention at the cellular level. The company’s research efforts focus on mitochondria, the organelles responsible for cellular energy production, which are increasingly recognized as critical regulators of aging processes.

A Research-Driven Approach to Aging and Disease

Dr. Maciejewicz’s findings indicate that mitochondrial integrity and performance play a decisive role in the progression of aging and the development of age-associated diseases. By prioritizing interventions that support and enhance mitochondrial activity—particularly ATP production—600and1 aims to support the development of therapies that not only prolong life but also improve physiological resilience and functional health over extended lifespans.

A Long-Term Vision for Human Survival

The company’s name and long-term vision draw symbolic inspiration from the biblical figure Noah, traditionally believed to have lived for 600 years. In this context, 600and1 positions itself as a contemporary “ark”: a venture platform and innovation hub designed to safeguard and extend human life through scientific advancement. Its methodology emphasizes the convergence of advanced biotechnology and artificial intelligence to address the complex biological mechanisms underlying aging and cellular decline.

This conceptual framework serves as both a metaphor and an operational guide for the company’s research and investment strategy. By integrating AI-driven analytical tools with next-generation bioengineering, 600and1 aims to expand the boundaries of longevity science and contribute to a future in which aging is increasingly understood, modulated, and partially reversible.

Expanding the Frontiers of Longevity Research

In addition to its internal research initiatives, 600and1 is committed to supporting the broader scientific community working on longevity and healthspan extension. Through its venture fund and research wing, the organization is to provide financial backing and strategic support to most forward-thinking researchers and innovators in the field. In doing so, 600and1 continues to pursue its stated mission of confronting what it defines as humanity’s most enduring challenge: death.

