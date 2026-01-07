Virtual urgent care at UChicago Medicine: What to know before your visit

Whether you’re busy or feeling unwell after hours, it can be tough to find medical care exactly when you need it.

For non-life-threatening issues, virtual urgent care brings healthcare to your fingertips.

At the University of Chicago Medicine, virtual urgent care is available 24/7 — including holidays — allowing you to connect with trained remote physicians* via smartphone, computer or tablet. (Many other UChicago Medicine specialties also offer telehealth visits.)

Here’s what to know before your appointment:

What conditions can be treated at virtual urgent care?

Virtual urgent care is ideal for addressing a range of common health concerns, including:

Respiratory infections such as colds and mild flu symptoms

Seasonal or mild allergic reactions

Digestive issues like nausea or diarrhea

Rashes or minor infections

Musculoskeletal complaints (sprains or strains)

Medication refills for ongoing prescriptions

If your condition requires in-person evaluation or emergency care, a virtual physician will guide you on the next steps.

How do I book a virtual urgent care appointment?

For UChicago Medicine patients, booking a virtual urgent care visit is simple and convenient through MyChart. Once you schedule your appointment, you’ll receive a secure video link via MyChart or email.

It’s a good idea to join the video visit about 10 minutes early to make sure your technology is working properly. A stable internet connection and a quiet environment free from background noise will help make your virtual visit as smooth and effective as possible.

What kinds of doctors provide virtual urgent care?

During your virtual visit, you’ll be connected with trained remote physicians* who have access to your current health records. These providers are experienced in handling a variety of common urgent care issues.

It’s important to note that these physicians are not your primary care doctors, and virtual urgent care is meant to complement — not replace — your ongoing primary care.

How can I prepare for a virtual urgent care visit?

Take a few moments to check your vital signs such as temperature, weight and blood pressure, if possible. Having this information ready can help the physician better understand your condition.

It’s also helpful to prepare a list of questions or symptoms you want to discuss.

If you have skin issues or other visible symptoms, you can send photos securely through MyChart ahead of your appointment. Having a small light or flashlight nearby during your visit can also assist the physician in examining certain areas more clearly.

*UChicago Medicine contracts with KeyCare Medical Group to provide virtual urgent care services. If you choose to continue with a virtual urgent care visit, you will be directed to KeyCare’s platform to check in and complete your video visit. KeyCare Medical Group providers are not agents or employees of the University of Chicago Medical Center, the University of Chicago, or UChicago Medicine Ingalls Memorial.