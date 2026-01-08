Prevencio and Quadrant Health Announce Partnership to Integrate HART CVE and HART CADhs AI-Blood Tests into Primary Care

Prevencio HART AI Blood Tests

Partnership expands access to AI cardiometabolic risk insights to support earlier detection, clearer triage, and more personalized care pathways

By integrating HART blood tests into primary care workflows, clinicians move from uncertainty to clarity. This partnership builds on our existing demand from primary care clinicians for HART tests.” — Rhonda Rhyne, Prevencio CEO

KIRKLAND, WA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prevencio, Inc., a leader in advanced, AI-driven multiprotein-based cardiovascular and cardiometabolic risk assessment, and Quadrant Health today announced a partnership agreement to integrate Prevencio’s HART® CVE and HART® CADhs blood tests into Quadrant Health’s primary care model.

The collaboration is designed to help primary care teams identify cardiometabolic and cardiovascular risk earlier and act with greater confidence by pairing Prevencio’s biomarker-driven insights with Quadrant Health’s care delivery pathways and patient engagement approach.

“By integrating HART CVE and HART CADhs blood tests into primary care workflows, we are helping clinicians move from uncertainty to clarity—so they can intervene earlier, personalize next steps, and keep patients on the right care path. This partnership builds on our strong existing clinical demand from primary care clinicians seeking and benefiting from HART tests for their patients,” said Rhonda Rhyne, CEO and Chief Translational Officer of Prevencio.

“This partnership advances our commitment to proactive, patient-centered care,” said Anin Sayana, CEO of Quadrant Health. “Bringing advanced AI-based cardiac risk insights into primary care supports more timely decisions, better care navigation, and a more seamless experience for patients.”

Partnership Highlights

Under the agreement, Prevencio and Quadrant Health will collaborate to:

• Integrate HART CVE and HART CADhs blood tests into Quadrant Health’s primary care workflows to support earlier risk identification and more informed clinical decisions

• Enable care pathway optimization, including triage and follow-up processes aligned to Quadrant Health protocols

• Support decision-ready reporting that helps translate AI-driven multiprotein biomarker results into actionable clinical next steps

• Advance outcomes measurement, with a shared focus on improving indicators such as timely intervention, appropriate escalation of care, and patient follow-through

Initial Focus: Primary Care

The initial rollout will focus on primary care populations, where earlier identification and clearer stratification of cardiometabolic risk can support more personalized prevention strategies and care planning.

Implementation is expected to begin immediately, with broader rollout planned over the coming months, subject to operational readiness and applicable requirements.

About Prevencio

Prevencio delivers advanced biomarker-based tools that support clinicians in evaluating cardiovascular and cardiometabolic risk and making more personalized care decisions. Prevencio’s solutions are designed to provide actionable insights that help guide earlier intervention and improve patient outcomes. The Company is committed to advancing cardiovascular care, improving outcomes and “Preventing the Preventable”.

Learn more: www.prevenciomed.com

About Quadrant Health

Quadrant Health is focused on delivering personalized, high-quality care through innovative clinical programs and patient engagement. Quadrant Health partners with care teams and organizations to support proactive care pathways and improved health outcomes.

Learn more: www.quadrant.health



Prevencio Overview

