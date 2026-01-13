Military Spouse Jobs & VetJobs Grow Employer and Job Seeker Impact Through Virtual Career Fairs

Building on strong engagement, upcoming virtual career fairs are set for January 28 and March 4.

FT. MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, January 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military Spouse Jobs and VetJobs are proud to announce the continued expansion of their work in the virtual career fair space, delivering scalable, high-impact hiring events that bring together military-connected talent with mission-aligned employers nationwide. Recent virtual career fairs demonstrate strong job seeker demand, meaningful employer engagement, and a proven model for facilitating real time recruiting conversations in an accessible virtual environment. All Military Spouse Jobs & VetJobs live virtual events are at NO COST to our employer partners or job seekers.

Across three recent virtual career fairs, VetJobs received more than 1,450 registered job seekers, with 560+ live attendees engaging directly with employers in real time. These results underscore both the demand for military-connected hiring opportunities and the effectiveness of a focused, employer-aligned event model.

Recent Virtual Career Fair Highlights include:
KKR Portfolio Company Career Fair
875 registered job seekers
264 live attendees
10 participating portfolio companies

Build Submarines Career Fair
264 registered job seekers
146 live attendees
4 participating companies

Recruiter Connect Community Career Fair
313 registered job seekers
150 live attendees
5 participating companies

"We succeed in a digital environment due to years of intentional innovation", said Deb Kloeppel, founder of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs. "We have a long commitment of supporting job seekers with training and guidance, connecting them to our employer partners with scalable, sponsor-ready opportunities to engage and hire in meaningful ways.”

One employer stated, “It was an honor to attend the VetJobs event on behalf of our organization. Connecting Veterans with potential employers is imperative to their integration into the workforce after service. VetJobs and KKR are leading the way in this important endeavor.”

Building on this momentum, Military Spouse Jobs and VetJobs will continue to host virtual career fairs throughout 2026, expanding access to hiring events that meet employers where they are while remaining inclusive and accessible to job seekers nationwide.

The next VetJobs Virtual Career Fair is scheduled for January 28 at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by a Career Fair on March 4 in partnership with KKR. Both events will once again bring together veteran-ready and military spouse friendly employers with qualified military-connected talent seeking quality career opportunities.

Employers interested in participating in upcoming events, and job seekers seeking to engage with organizations committed to hiring from the military community, are encouraged to connect with VetJobs to learn more.

About VetJobs
VetJobs is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping veterans, transitioning service members, National Guard members, Reservists, and military spouses find meaningful employment. Through employer partnerships, virtual hiring events, and career support services, VetJobs bridges the gap between military-connected talent and employers committed to hiring them.

Brian Wick
VetJobs/Military Spouse Jobs
+1 877-696-7226
bwick@vetjobs.org
