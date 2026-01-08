Maryland Vision Institute and Busack Eye Center Begin Seeing Patients at New Shared Frederick Location in January 2026

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maryland Vision Institute (MVI) and Busack Eye Center, both part of Vision Innovation Partners ( VIP )—a leading manager of ophthalmology practices in the Mid-Atlantic region—are pleased to announce the opening of their new shared, state-of-the-art facility in Frederick, Maryland. As part of this transition, Busack Eye Center will officially merge to become part of Maryland Vision Institute, uniting two respected practices under one name and location.Busack Eye Center will begin seeing patients at the new location on January 19, 2026, followed by Maryland Vision Institute beginning patient care on January 26, 2026. In addition, the Maryland Vision Surgical Center is scheduled to open later in April 2026, further expanding access to advanced surgical eye care in one convenient location. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be announced in conjunction with the surgical center’s grand opening.The new facility is located at:Maryland Vision Institute112 Thomas Johnson DriveFrederick, MD 21702301-791-0888Through this merger and shared location, patients will benefit from expanded services, advanced technology, and a collaborative team of providers and specialists—while continuing to see the doctors and staff they know and trust. Medical records will transfer automatically, ensuring a seamless transition of care.“This merger and shared location allow us to combine clinical expertise, resources, and technology to better serve patients and the community,” said representatives from Maryland Vision Institute. “Being part of Vision Innovation Partners enables us to continue delivering exceptional, personalized eye care while expanding access to comprehensive and surgical services.”Patients with existing appointments will receive additional communication ahead of their visits, and no action is required to transfer care.For more information or to schedule an appointment, patients may call 301-791-0888 or visit www.marylandvisioninstitute.com # # #About Vision Innovation PartnersFounded in 2017 and headquartered in Annapolis, MD, VIP supports the mid-Atlantic’s premier ophthalmology practices and surgery centers through good people, expert leadership, the sharing of best practices and the backing of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm. VIP’s managed practices offer a comprehensive range of services, including routine eye exams and LASIK surgery as well as treatment for cataracts, glaucoma, macular degeneration, and other ocular diseases. The Company is among the region’s leading managed services platforms for ophthalmology providers, with over 150 providers and a footprint that includes nearly 60 practice locations and 12 surgery centers across Maryland, Washington D.C., Virginia, and Pennsylvania.About Maryland Vision InstituteMaryland Vision Institute provides comprehensive eye care services, including advanced diagnostic, medical, and surgical treatments, with a commitment to excellence and patient-centered care.About Busack Eye CenterBusack Eye Center has served the Frederick community for decades, offering high-quality, personalized eye care across a wide range of ophthalmic services.

