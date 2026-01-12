Marrad Launches SMM 2030: Future-Proofing Retail Supply Chains at NRF Rev Conference

New white paper outlines strategies for circularity, automation, and compliance-driven innovation.

The future of sustainable materials management isn’t something happening to us. It is something we’re creating, The time to act is today. The future is now.” — Patrick Owens, Principal Consultant, EPR & Sustainable Materials Management

MESA, AZ, PA, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marrad today announced the release of its visionary white paper, Sustainable Materials Management for 2030 & Beyond: Future-Proofing Retail Supply Chains, at the NRF Rev Conference in New York City. This milestone publication updates Marrad’s vision and aligns with its mission to simplify, harmonize, and modernize supply chain sustainability. This initiative reflects Marrad’s commitment to ongoing engagement and continuous improvement for retail and wholesale supply chain leaders.

The Future Is Now

The shift from linear models to circularity and zero waste is creating markets that are increasingly dynamic and volatile. Marrad’s SMM 2030 equips organizations to thrive in this new reality by delivering actionable insights, curated intelligence, and expert advice—not as a one-and-done solution, but as part of an ongoing dialogue to raise awareness, educate, inform, and share best practices.

Key Highlights from SMM 2030

Future-Proofing Operations: Automation and EPR integration are no longer optional—they’re strategic imperatives.

Reusable Systems Economics: By 2030, reusables will cut costs by 53% with payback in under nine months.

Compliance as Strategy: EPR fees will often exceed material costs—real-time tracking and eco-modulation will be essential.

Labor Transformation: Manual roles will decline by 70%, while high-growth positions in robotics, analytics, and sustainability surge.

Circular Advantage: Closed-loop systems will recover 94%+ of materials, driving millions in savings and positioning brands as sustainability leaders.

A Call to Action

“The future of sustainable materials management isn’t something happening to us—it’s something we’re creating,” said Patrick Owens, VP of Sustainability at Marrad. “Our goal is to fill a market intelligence void with curated insights that help leaders prepare for what’s next. The time to act is today—the future is now.”

Why It Matters

Retail and wholesale supply chains face unprecedented pressure from rising costs, regulatory mandates, and consumer expectations. Marrad’s SMM 2030 provides a roadmap to future-proof operations, mitigate risk, and unlock new value through automation, reusables, and compliance-driven innovation.

Access the Full Report

Download SMM 2030: Future-Proofing Retail Supply Chains at www.Marrad.com or visit Marrad at the NRF Rev Conference to learn how we help organizations build circular, low-carbon supply chains.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.