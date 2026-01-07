Attorney General Jackley Announces AG Bills Officially Filed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that the 10 legislative bills he will propose in this year’s session have now been officially filed by the state Legislative Research Council.

The bills are Senate Bill 17 and Senate Bills 41-49.

“My legislative package focuses on many issues this office has dealt with in the past year,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I have had conversations with many lawmakers already on these bills. I look forward to working with the Governor and legislators during the session on these important opportunities to protect South Dakota.”

The bills are:

SB 17: Prohibit a candidate or political committee from accepting contributions or loans made by a foreign national, to provide a penalty therefor, and to declare an emergency.

SB 41: Revise a provision related to criminal invasions of privacy, prohibit the creation and distribution of digitally fabricated material of an identifiable individual, and provide penalties therefor.

SB 42: Enhance the penalties for ingestion, possession, possession with intent to deliver, and delivery of a controlled substance in a state correctional facility.

SB 43: Address search and seizure provisions applicable to digital currency.

SB 44: Establish investigative subpoena authority to gather business records in certain investigations.

SB 45: Revise a provision regulating delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol, THC-O acetate, and hexahydrocannabinol for persons under the age of twenty-one and to provide a penalty therefor.

SB 46: Modify the requirements for open meeting agendas and provide a penalty therefor.

SB 47: Revise the requirements for executive sessions and closed meetings.

SB 48: Clarify that an official open meeting agenda must be posted online at least seventy-two hours before the scheduled start of the meeting.

SB 49: Safeguard the integrity, privacy, and security of genetic data and provide a civil penalty therefor.

The 2026 Legislature begins Tuesday.

The AG’s bills can be found here: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bills/71

