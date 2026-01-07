Travel Advisory: Jefferson Boulevard Ramp to I-95 South to Close Temporarily

On Friday night, January 16, the Rhode Island Department Transportation (RIDOT) is scheduled to temporarily close the on-ramp from Jefferson Boulevard to I-95 in Warwick because of bridge construction. The ramp will remain closed through summer 2027 while RIDOT completely replaces the bridge carrying I-95 over Jefferson Boulevard.

During the closure, all traffic on Jefferson Boulevard heading to I-95 South should use the on-ramp to the Airport Connector outbound, located about ½ mile south of the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard, Kilvert Street and Coronado Road. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

The replacement of the Jefferson Boulevard Bridge will be done in phases to avoid adversely impacting commuting traffic on I-95. It is part of RIDOT's I-95 15 Bridges project, which will remove 15 bridges from the state's backlog of poor and fair to poor condition bridges along I-95 and Route 10 between Providence and Warwick. Nine of the 15 bridges are structurally deficient. Three are rated among the top five most traveled structurally deficient bridges in Rhode Island. At the Huntington Viaduct, RIDOT will redesign the entire interchange of Route 10 with I-95. More details are available at www.ridot.net/The-I-95-15.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The I-95 15 Bridges project is made possible by RhodeWorks. RIDOT is committed to bringing Rhode Island's infrastructure into a state of good repair while respecting the environment and striving to improve it. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.