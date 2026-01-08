MyCarePro Powered by HRPro Appoints Jackie O’Connell as Assistant Director Supporting Operations and Sales

MyCarePro appoints Jackie O’Connell as Assistant Director, bringing 24+ years of healthcare insurance experience to support operations, sales, and clients.

ROYAL OAK, MI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyCarePro , powered by HRPro , a provider of personalized health insurance guidance and enrollment support, announced the appointment of Jackie O’Connell as Assistant Director, supporting the organization across operations and sales. In this role, O’Connell will contribute to the agency’s growth and service delivery while helping ensure a high standard of support for individuals navigating health insurance decisions.O’Connell brings more than 24 years of experience within a major Michigan healthcare insurance organization, where she built a long-standing career focused on member retention, group services, and operational improvement. Her professional background includes identifying disenrollment drivers, resolving complex service issues, auditing claims for accuracy, and developing reporting tools used to improve service effectiveness and long-term engagement.During her tenure, O’Connell held progressive roles including Retention Coordinator, Group Services Coordinator, and Small Group Representative. Her responsibilities included investigating and resolving member complaints, ensuring proper payment and member liability, and contributing to short- and long-term planning initiatives related to member and agent retention.In her role as Assistant Director, O’Connell will support MyCarePro’s operational and sales efforts while working directly with individuals seeking guidance across Medicare, COBRA alternatives, and individual health insurance options.“I am excited to begin this next chapter with MyCarePro and to join the organization at an early stage of growth,” said O’Connell. “After more than 30 years in the insurance industry, this opportunity allows me to bring my experience, customer service focus, and passion for helping people directly into a role where I can make a meaningful impact. I am grateful to be part of a team that is building something special and centered on doing right by the people we serve.”About MyCareProMyCarePro, powered by HRPro’s 35-year industry experience, provides expert relationship-based health insurance guidance to individuals, families, employers, and brokers navigating key life transitions. MyCarePro specializes in support across COBRA, Medicare, individual health insurance options, and extra protection plans, delivering clear information and personalized assistance during moments that matter most.Services Available in: Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Utah, Arizona, and Nevada. Expanding to other states soon.For more information, visit www.mycarepro.net Media inquiries: hello@mycarepro.net

