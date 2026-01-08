RevaTerra Joins Georgia Forestry Association (GFA) and Plans to Participate in Forestry Day at the Capitol

RevaTerra logo

RevaTerra engages with Georgia’s forestry and biomass community as it advances AI-powered bioenergy solutions and constructive policy dialogue.

Thoughtful participation and direct dialogue are essential as new technologies are introduced into long-established industries.” — Jude Davies

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevaTerra Joins Georgia Forestry Association (GFA) and Plans to Participate in Forestry Day at the CapitolRevaTerra, the world’s first AI-powered bioenergy company focused on deployable bio-coal fuel solutions, today announced that it has joined the Georgia Forestry Association (GFA) as a member.RevaTerra’s membership reflects its interest in engaging directly with Georgia’s forestry and biomass ecosystem as the company advances innovative approaches to renewable energy, data-driven optimization, and regional scalability. Membership in GFA provides an opportunity for RevaTerra to participate in industry dialogue, better understand policy and market dynamics, and build relationships across the forestry value chain.As part of its engagement, RevaTerra will attend Forestry Day at the Capitol, taking place February 9-10, 2026, in Atlanta. This event brings together forestry stakeholders and state policymakers for education and discussion around issues affecting forestry, land use, energy and the broader bio-based economy in Georgia.“Joining the Georgia Forestry Association allows us to stay informed and engaged as we build next-generation bioenergy solutions,” said Jude Davies, CEO and Co-Founder of RevaTerra. “We believe thoughtful participation and direct dialogue are essential as new technologies are introduced into long-established industries.”“We’re pleased to welcome RevaTerra to the Georgia Forestry Association,” said Tim Lowrimore, CEO of the Georgia Forestry Association. “Georgia’s forestry sector continues to evolve, and innovation plays an important role in strengthening rural economies and expanding sustainable markets for forest resources. We look forward to RevaTerra’s participation in GFA and to engaging in thoughtful dialogue as new technologies intersect with Georgia’s long-standing forestry traditions.”RevaTerra’s presence at Forestry Day at the Capitol underscores the company’s broader interest in constructive policy engagement and cross-sector collaboration as it works toward commercializing intelligent bioenergy systems in the Southeast and beyond.About RevaTerraFounded in 2025, RevaTerra is an AI-powered bioenergy company. The name RevaTerra means “Renew the Earth,” reflecting its mission to turn what’s abundant into what’s essential. By combining advanced biomass characterization and machine learning, RevaTerra develops energy technologies that transform forestry and agricultural residues into reliable, high-performance fuels. Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing energy systems, RevaTerra’s solutions support both economic growth and the global transition to a low-carbon future. Learn more at https://www.revaterra.co Media Contact:RevaTerra: info@revaterra.co

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.