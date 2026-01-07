When a Government Agency Partner announces a company’s recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the Government Agency Partner’s announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: January 06, 2026 FDA Publish Date: January 07, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential or Undeclared Allergen – Sesame Company Name: Carrot Top Kitchens Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description

Government Agency Partner Announcement

HARTFORD — The Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Food and Standards Division is warning the public that Carrot Top Country Kitchens LLC, DBA Carrot Top Kitchens of Bridgeport (formerly Redding), is recalling 5 varieties of hummus due to undeclared sesame.

Customers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to sesame are vulnerable to serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if affected products are consumed.

Hummus varieties included in the recall are:

Lemon Garlic Hummus

Lime Ginger Hummus

White Truffle Hummus

Sundried Tomato and Caper Hummus

Cherry Pepper Hummus

The affected hummus varieties can be identified through the labeled flavor displayed on the plastic container, weighing 8oz (226g).

The recalled products were distributed to Rochambeau Farm Store (Bedford, NY). The product has also been sold at farmers markets in Connecticut.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

Consumers who purchased the affected hummus from Carrot Top Kitchens are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 203-313-4549.

Sesame was officially added as the 9th major food allergen in the U.S. by the FDA in 2021, following the enactment of the FASTER Act, with mandatory labeling required starting January 1, 2023, under the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act (FALCPA).

Consumers who would like to file a complaint with the Department of Consumer Protection can email DCP.FoodandStandards@ct.gov