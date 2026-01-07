Attorney General Knudsen, Governor Gianforte encourage Montanans to learn the signs of human trafficking during Human Trafficking Prevention Month

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen, along with Governor Greg Gianforte, today recognized Human Trafficking Prevention Month by reminding Montanans to learn the signs of human trafficking and report it if they see it to help stop the heinous crime.

Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery in which traffickers—often organized criminal enterprises—profit at the expense of adults or children compelled to perform labor or engage in commercial sex.

“I am incredibly proud of the efforts we’ve made to stop human trafficking in Montana over the last five years, but we’re not done yet. As Attorney General, I will continue to do everything I can to end this heinous crime. I encourage every Montanan to join us in this fight – learn the signs and stay alert.” Attorney General Knudsen said.

“Each year, we recognize January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month to raise awareness of this despicable, heartbreaking crime that affects every state in the nation,” Governor Greg Gianforte said. “In Montana, we have incredible nonprofit and law enforcement partners that do their part to put an end to human trafficking and hold traffickers accountable for their heinous crimes.”

“Under the leadership and direction of Attorney General Pam Bondi, and working together with our federal, state and local law enforcement partners, we are cracking down on criminals, especially the cartels and other transnational criminal organizations who commit these heinous sex and human trafficking crimes,” U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said. “Through the Homeland Security Task Force and Project Safe Childhood, we are better able to locate, apprehend, and prosecute these criminals as well as identify and rescue victims.”

In 2025, Department of Justice agents worked 64 human trafficking-related cases in Montana and opened 21 investigations that have been or will be submitted for prosecution. Of those 21 cases, 11 were sex trafficking, six were labor trafficking, two were human smuggling, and two were illicit massage businesses.

The DCI Human Trafficking Unit conducted multiple victim response operations throughout the state in attempt to locate and identify victims of human trafficking. As a result, numerous individuals were contacted, recovered, and provided resources by the Unit. Several of these encounters have led to ongoing investigations. Some of the operations were made possible by House Bill 112, a law Attorney General Knudsen’s office helped write and pass during the 2023 Legislative Session, which increased the penalties for sex traffickers and patrons of sex trafficking. It also provides prosecutors with more tools to prosecute sex traffickers and expands the definition of human trafficking and has helped intensify the crackdown on the sexual abuse of children and all victims.

This year, Attorney General Knudsen will again co-host the GRIT conference in Billings with anti-human trafficking organizations to bring professionals from across the Rocky Mountain region together to tackle rural challenges and discuss solutions to combat human trafficking and exploitation.

To stop human trafficking and raise awareness of the issue in Montana, Attorney General Knudsen has also increased human trafficking training for county attorneys, Montana Highway Patrol troopers, and cadets at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy. In 2024, he launched a curriculum to educate Montana students on the dangers of human trafficking, which features human trafficking survivors and DCI agents who are on the front lines combatting human trafficking.

Make sure you know the signs as potential indicators of sex trafficking may include:

Young person that is very hesitant to engage in conversation. Eyes are always downcast, avoiding eye contact, especially with men. Poor physical state…tired, malnourished, or shows signs of physical abuse or torture.

Seems to have trouble responding to what their name is or what location (city or even state) they are in. (Victims’ names are often changed, as are their whereabouts. They typically do not stay in one location for long – at times for 24 hours or less).

Wearing clothes that do not fit the climate or the situation such as short shorts or skirts, tank tops, and no jacket in the middle of winter.

Lack of control over money, personal possessions like bags, IDs, or documents. May also be carrying very few possessions in a plastic bag.

May be accompanied by a dominating person, or someone they seem fearful of. That controlling person may also be someone who does not seem to “fit,” such as a much older individual, an individual of a different race, or with behavior seemingly inappropriate with the suspected victim.

Young girl or boy hanging around outside a convenience store, truck stop, casino, or other location. May be approaching different vehicles or men they do not seem to know.

If you believe you witness human trafficking:

If the situation is an emergency, call 911.

Do not intervene if you see suspected trafficker(s). Remain at a safe distance or in your vehicle.

In non-emergency situations, call or text 1-833-406-STOP (1-833-406-7867) OR reach and advocate via live chat at 406stop.com.

When possible, take images with your cellular device of the suspected trafficker(s), victim(s), and vehicle license plate(s).

Gov. Gianforte also proclaimed January 2026 as Human Trafficking Awareness Month and January 11, 2026, as Human Trafficking Awareness Day in Montana.