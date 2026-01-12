McPherson Health & Rehab Achieves Breakthrough in Incontinence Care with eBrief Technology

Mission Health announces successful completion of groundbreaking pilot program at McPherson Health & Rehab, using innovative eBrief™ Assistive Technology.

MCPHERSON, KS, UNITED STATES, January 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mission Health Communities is proud to announce the successful completion of a groundbreaking pilot program at McPherson Health & Rehab , utilizing the innovative eBrief ™ Assistive Technology to improve resident outcomes related to incontinence and skin integrity.Over a three-month trial beginning in the summer of 2025, the eBrief solution was implemented with 15 high-risk residents to monitor moisture events and guide timely interventions. The results were transformational:• 100% prevention of incontinence-related skin breakdown, even among residents with recurrent issues• 83% reduction in urinary tract infections among participants• 50% fall rate reduction, offering data insights into care planning for residents with acute condition changes“Incontinence care has long lacked innovation, but this technology is changing the game,” said Jacqueline Vance, Senior Director of Clinical Innovation at Mission Health. “The data-driven insights from eBrief have helped our teams deliver more effective, proactive care, reducing nursing hours spent on routine ‘check and change’ while improving comfort and dignity for residents.”The eBrief system includes real-time wetness alerts, room readers, and a care dashboard that tracks voiding patterns, improving staff response time and accountability. Notably, the pilot allowed caregivers to shift from reactive care to preventive strategies that enhanced both clinical outcomes and operational efficiency.“The implementation of the eBrief system has strengthened our ability to deliver truly patient-centered care,” said Alyx Shaw, Administrator at McPherson Health & Rehab. “Since integrating this technology into our daily workflows, we have seen meaningful improvements in patient safety outcomes, including a reduction in falls, skin deteriorations, and urinary tract infections. The eBrief system continues to support our commitment to providing high-quality, proactive, and compassionate care to every patient we serve.”These results align with Mission Health’s commitment to innovation and excellence.“This pilot reinforces our belief that data-backed care can empower our staff and elevate the resident experience,” said Karen MacDonald, Vice President and Chief Clinical Officer of Mission Health. “We’re excited about the potential for wider implementation.”Technology partner etectRx also highlighted the significance of McPherson’s outcomes. “The results at McPherson demonstrate exactly what eBrief was designed to do—give caregivers real-time visibility to intervene sooner and provide care that truly protects resident comfort and health,” said Eric Buffkin, President & CEO of etectRx. “Seeing this level of impact in such a short period underscores the value of pairing frontline expertise with smart technology.”Angel Westerman, Director of Customer Success at etectRx, added: “Working alongside the McPherson team has been inspiring. Their commitment to resident dignity and proactive care made this pilot a model for what’s possible. We’re thrilled to support communities that are so dedicated to meaningful clinical improvement.”To learn more about eBrief and incontinence care innovations, visit www.eBriefCommunity.com About Mission Health CommunitiesDedicated to enhancing the lives of those we serve, Mission Health Communities is a leading provider of senior living and skilled rehabilitation communities headquartered in Tampa, Florida. We manage and operate communities in Georgia, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, connected by a set of shared values. In addition to our dozens of skilled nursing facilities operated by Mission Health Communities, Mission Management Services provides short-term turnaround management for numerous care communities in receivership. Online at missionhealthcommunities.com and missionmanagementservices.com.# # #

