ZYNC Reports 80% Revenue and ARR Growth in 2025 as Demand for Secure, Automated Payor-Portal Access Rises

CARROLLTON, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZYNC Announces 80% Revenue Growth in 2025 as Demand Accelerates Across Healthcare, DSOs, RCM, and Automation Markets

ZYNC, a leading provider of intelligent payor-portal access and automation solutions, today announced 80% revenue growth in 2025, marking the strongest performance in the company’s history. Growth was driven by rapid adoption of its flagship platform, ZKeep, across enterprise health systems, Dental Support Organizations (DSOs), Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) firms, and an expanding network of automation and AI technology partners. As payor organizations strengthen digital security and access controls, healthcare leaders are increasingly prioritizing automation to safeguard portal access, reduce manual workload, and improve Revenue Cycle performance.

The company also reported that ARR increased approximately 80% year over year in 2025, while net new recurring revenue added grew more than 200% compared to 2024, reflecting accelerating adoption and expanding production capacity across customer segments.

ZYNC’s momentum reflects increasing demand for centralized, secure, and automated payor-portal access as healthcare organizations face rising administrative complexity, stricter compliance requirements, and expanding multi-factor authentication (MFA) mandates across payor systems.

“2025 was a defining year for ZYNC,” said Bo Hamrick, Founder and President of ZYNC. “We scaled responsibly, expanded into new healthcare segments, and demonstrated that ZKeep solves one of the most persistent operational challenges in healthcare, while also becoming foundational infrastructure for automation-driven workflows.”

2025 Growth Highlights

• 80% ARR Growth

ZYNC increased ARR approximately 80% year over year in 2025, driven primarily by recurring subscription expansion across healthcare, DSO, RCM, and automation partner segments.

• Net New ARR Acceleration

Net new recurring revenue added grew over 200% year over year, reflecting increased sales velocity and stronger contribution from new customer growth.

• Enterprise Healthcare Expansion

New customer wins across large U.S. health systems managing thousands of users and credentials across hundreds of payor portals.

• DSO Market Acceleration

Expanded deployments with national dental support organizations, with ZKeep now active across 3,000+ dental locations.

• RCM & Automation Partner Momentum

Increased adoption by revenue cycle, automation, and AI partners leveraging ZYNC’s secure API framework to improve processing throughput, reduce credential friction, and scale automated workflow improvement where MFA portal complexity exists.

• Product Innovation

In 2025, key platform enhancements included Smart MFA controls, Team and role-based access creation and controls, and Notifications—enabling streamlined, targeted communication across the ZKeep user ecosystem, supported by robust API capabilities.

Powering Secure Access at Scale

Healthcare organizations increasingly manage hundreds of payor portals and thousands of users, creating a significant operational and security burden. ZKeep centralizes credential management, automates secure access, and abstracts payor variability for both human users and automated workflows. As a result, provider organizations gain confidence and peace of mind knowing that access is continuously governed, ensuring former employees can be promptly and systematically removed from payor portals, reducing the risk of unauthorized access to PHI post-employment. Additionally, credentials are securely encrypted and obfuscated within ZKeep, preventing direct visibility by end users and further strengthening the organization’s overall security posture.

“We’re not just improving logins, we’ve built a secure ecosystem that eliminates credential friction and access risk at scale,” said Jason Thomas, Chief Commercial Officer at ZYNC. “ZKeep simplifies secure portal access for both internal teams and external staff, enabling healthcare organizations to operate faster, safer, and with greater confidence.”

Looking Ahead to 2026

Following its strongest year to date, ZYNC enters 2026 focused on sustainable, infrastructure-led growth, supported by high retention, expansion within existing accounts, and deeper adoption of automation and AI. Planned investments include strategic channel partnerships, go-to-market expansion, and continued innovation across automation, AI, analytics, and compliance reporting.

About ZYNC

Founded in 2019, ZYNC is a healthcare technology company delivering the industry’s first intelligent gateway for payor-portal access. Its flagship platform, ZKeep, centralizes credential management, automates secure access, and enforces compliance across payor systems supporting both human users and automated workflows. ZYNC is trusted by hospitals and health systems, DSOs, revenue-cycle vendors, and automation partners to reduce administrative overhead, mitigate credential risk, and enable secure access to ePHI at scale.

