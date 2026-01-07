Shapiro Administration Invests Nearly $4 Million Through New PIDA Loans to Help Businesses Grow in Blair and Westmoreland Counties

The projects supported through these PIDA loans will inject more than $9.9 million into the economy, create 10 new jobs, and retain 22 existing positions.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of nearly $4 million in two new, low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA) to help boost business growth and create and retain jobs in Blair and Westmoreland counties. The projects supported through these loans will inject over $9.9 million into the local economy, create 10 new, full-time jobs, and retain 22 existing jobs.

In 2025, PIDA approved $60,875,900 in low-interest loans that have resulted in $154,915,611 in private investment, the creation of 305 full-time jobs, and retention of 883 existing jobs.

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to supporting businesses throughout Pennsylvania so that we can build a strong, diverse, and competitive economy,” said Secretary Siger. “These two PIDA loans will create and secure jobs, help businesses expand and grow their operations, and help drive long-term growth and opportunity for Pennsylvanians in Blair and Westmoreland counties.”

PIDA provides low-interest loans and lines of credit for eligible businesses that commit to creating and retaining full-time jobs, as well as for the development of industrial parks and multi-tenant facilities. Loans can be used for: land and building acquisitions; construction and renovation costs; machinery and equipment purchases; working capital and accounts receivable lines of credits; multi-tenant facility projects; and industrial park projects.

The approved projects are as follows:

Blair County

Yerty Auto Service, Inc., through the Altoona-Blair County Development Corporation, was approved for a 15-year, $1,850,000 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to acquire and renovate a 126,008-square-foot industrial facility located at 301-331 Chestnut Avenue in Altoona. Yerty has outgrown its existing facility in Roaring Spring and a larger operating space is paramount to the company’s continued success. The company has entered into a purchase agreement for the vacant industrial facility, which was formerly occupied by Lumax Industries, Inc, an industrial general lighting fixture manufacturer. The new property will provide ample space and a smooth workflow for receiving vehicles via overhead doors, dismantling, production, quality control, storage/warehousing and shipping. Renovations to the property will consist of a new roof, upgraded electrical, HVAC, and plumbing systems, installation of a drop ceiling, and improvements to employee lounge and cafeteria areas. As part of this project, 10 new, full-time jobs will be created within three years and 22 existing positions will be retained. The total project cost is $4,500,000.

Westmoreland County

Weaver Investments Inc., through the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland, was approved for a 10-year, $2,142,000 loan at a 4.25 percent reset interest rate to fund the construction of 60,000-square-feet of multi-tenant flex facilities on 6.60 acres within the Bushy Run Industrial Park at 1300 Randall Court in Penn Township. The project consists of two identical 30,000-square-foot one-story flex buildings featuring modern, energy-efficient construction, including steel-frame, metal-clad exteriors, 30-foot clear heights, full sprinkler systems, LED lighting, and finished office areas. Sunbelt Rentals, a leading equipment rental provider, will occupy one building, while East Penn Manufacturing, a major battery and energy storage producer, will occupy the other with both companies requiring modern, high-quality flex space, The total project cost is $5,467,290.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro and his Administration have secured over $35.9 billion in private sector investments, creating more than 18,800​ jobs. Analysis from Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi confirms that Pennsylvania remains the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy. Governor Shapiro is committed to making Pennsylvania an economic development leader ― his 2025-26 state budget continues to focus on boosting the Commonwealth’s economic potential and growing the economy.

